10 November 2025, 10:39 | Updated: 10 November 2025, 12:23

Caroline hosting in 2018 and with Olly Murs hosting Xtra Factor.
Caroline hosted Xtra Factor with Olly Murs in 2011. . Picture: Alamy & YouTube

By Lily Bell

The beloved TV presenter Caroline Flack hosted a variety of TV shows before going on to present the BAFTA-winning Love Island.

In Caroline Flack's new Disney+ documentary, her closest friends and family praised her TV presenting talent - having hosted a variety of TV shows, before famously becoming the host of Love Island.

While the heartbreaking two-part documentary, titled Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth, sees her mother Christine Flack, search for the truth about her daughter’s final months, it also highlights the admiration her closest friends and family had for her work ethic, dedication, and natural talent as a TV presenter.

Before Caroline won a BAFTA with Love Island, she started out with more humble beginnings, slowly working her way up the career ladder - so let's explore what TV shows she did before the hit dating show.

Caroline Flack pictured smiling at holding a BAFTA award.
Love Island won a BAFTA award in 2018. Picture: Alamy

What TV shows did Caroline Flack do before Love Island?

Aside from a few hosting side gigs, Caroline properly launched her career in 2006. She co-presented the CBBC Saturday morning show named TMi for two years with presenters Sam & Mark.

Caroline went on to co-host the revival of Gladiators with football pundit Ian Wright for two seasons.

Continuing her rise to stardom, she co-host The Xtra Factor with close-friend Olly Murs in 2011. The duo provided fans of X Factor behind the scenes footage and contestant reactions to judges comments. The pair even had the opportunity to host X Factor series 12 in 2015.

Caroline Flack and Olly Murs pictured hosting Xtra Factor together.
Caroline Flack and Olly Murs hosted Xtra Factor together. Picture: YouTube

When did Caroline Flack win Strictly Come Dancing?

In 2014, she won the nations hearts as she took to the dance floor to participate in Strictly Come Dancing. Partnered with Pasha Kovalev, she won the series and lifted the glitterball trophy, leaving an impressive legacy of achieving perfect scores in all three of their final dances.

The TV presenter then took on her greatest - and probably most well-known - presenting role yet, Love Island and Love Island: Aftersun. She hosted the first five series of the show, which had an impressive three million average viewers during her time, before she stepped down in December 2019.

In the Disney+ documentary, Caroline's agent, Louise, shared Caroline's excitement to host Love Island. She said: "Caroline wanted it to work out for people, because she wanted love to work out for her."

Caroline Flack pictured walking into the Love Island villa.
Caroline hosted the first five Love Island series. Picture: YouTube

Later in the documentary, her mum Christine revealed the importance work was for Caroline's mental health. She said: "The whole way through her career she suffered with her mental health. And in those times, if she had her work to go to it would make her come out of it."

Caroline confirmed this in a Loose Women interview, she said: "Weirdly, the anxiety I get more is when I'm not working. So actually, work for me takes away my anxiety. Doing live TV in that moment you're consumed by something else, it takes away any of my thoughts."

If you are struggling with any of the themes mentioned in this article, in the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie.

Watch the trailer for Caroline Flack - Search for the Truth

