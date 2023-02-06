I’m A Celebrity Winner’s Daughter Set To Enter Love Island As New Bombshell

6 February 2023, 13:29

Claudia Fogarty is rumoured to be heading into Love Island
Claudia Fogarty is rumoured to be heading into Love Island. Picture: ITV / Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner Carl Fogarty’s daughter Claudia is reportedly set to make a bombshell arrival on Love Island.

I’m A Celebrity 2014 winner Carl Fogarty’s daughter apparently has her eye on reality TV fame too and is rumoured to be the next Love Island series nine contestant.

Claudia Fogarty, age 24, has 20k followers on Instagram already as she runs fashion brand Sister Stories and is followed by ex Islanders such as Kendall Rae Knight.

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

After their dad took part on I’m A Celeb her sister Danielle dated his co-star Jake Quickenden, who she even got engaged to! However, they split seven months after getting engaged and after three months together.

Claudia Fogarty already has a large following on social media
Claudia Fogarty already has a large following on social media. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram
Claudia Fogarty is set to turn heads on Love Island
Claudia Fogarty is set to turn heads on Love Island. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

According to the tabloids, Claudia’s arrival onto Love Island is ‘imminent’.

Their source said: “She’s classy, beautiful and well educated and is set to have all the boys fighting over her.”

They added: “Her life might be glamorous but family means everything to her and she’d love to meet the man of her dreams and settle down. But she’s promised not to be too raunchy, to save Dad’s blushes."

Carl Fogarty was on I'm A Celeb in 2014
Carl Fogarty was on I'm A Celeb in 2014. Picture: Getty
Maya Jama is hosting this year's Love Island
Maya Jama is hosting this year's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Claudia’s Instagram is already full of stunning selfies and chic outfit snaps so she’ll fit right in with this year’s glamorous Islanders.

She’ll no doubt turn some heads after a rollercoaster few weeks in the Love Island villa, with only one couple staying strong so far; Tanya and Shaq.

Claudia will join the likes of Olivia, Lana, Tanyel and Ellie in looking for love.

