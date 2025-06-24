Who is Love Island's Caprice Alexandra? Her age, job and where she's from revealed

24 June 2025, 20:55 | Updated: 24 June 2025, 21:45

Who is Love Island's Caprice Alexandra? Get to know the bombshell here
Who is Love Island's Caprice Alexandra? Get to know the bombshell here. Picture: ITV, @capricealexandra via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Caprice – from her age and job to where she's from and everything in between.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four brand new bombshells have just entered the Love Island villa and newcomer Caprice Alexandra is one of them.

Alongside Giorgio Russo, Poppy Harrison and Will Means, Caprice is part of an exciting twist that sees the bombshells steal four islanders away from the main villa and into a second villa.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Romford, is no doubt set to cause some huge ripples in the villa as we've already seen a sneak peek of her hitting it off with Dejon who is currently coupled up with Meg.

"I'm thinking this could be lit," she says to Dejon as he replies: "I think so too."

In her entry interview, Caprice also teased that she's perfect for the show because she thrives when she's in the sun: "Flirting in the sun, I’ve made a lot of holiday ‘boyfriends’ so this would be perfect for me."

Here's everything we know about Caprice so far, including her age, where she's from and everything in between.

Love Island UK bombshell Caprice enters the villa
Love Island UK bombshell Caprice enters the villa. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Caprice?

Caprice is 26 years old, placing her right in the middle of this series' age range but also making her one of the oldest islanders in the villa.

She's the same as Dejon and Blu, who has sadly already been dumped from island.

Where is Love Island's Caprice from?

Caprice is an Essex girl! The nursery owner is from Romford in east London, and she describes herself as "high-maintenance". In her Love Island entry interview, she added: "I just want it how I want it. I’m very particular. About everything."

We love a girl who knows what she wants!

What is Love Island's Caprice job?

Caprice is a nursery owner and that's all we know about her job so far!

Caprice is going on Love Island to find a husband.
Caprice is going on Love Island to find a husband. Picture: @capricealexandra via Instagram

What is Caprice from Love Island's Instagram?

You can follow Caprice on Instagram at @capricealexandra, where you'll find loads of bikini snaps of her in some stunning tropical places as well as glamorous selfies.

If Caprice's Instagram account is any indication, she's about to be one of our new style icons of the summer.

What is Love Island bombshell Caprice looking for? Who has she got her eye on?

Before entering the villa, Caprice revealed: "I’m looking for 90s love. I want a man. A lot of men are quite sassy in this generation. I just want someone that’s going to treat me well. I’m also looking for a husband. I do feel like I’m getting closer to 30, I want a ring. The streets are cold. The next person I bring home needs to be my husband."

A husband?! The stakes are HIGH!

Caprice has no qualms about potentially breaking up another couple either... it is what it is and she's there's to find a connection. However, she won't be making any connections with a guy who she thinks is arrogant.

"Arrogant and cocky and they think they are the prize and they are the lucky ones," she said of her red flags, adding that she's looking for someone who is "just obsessed with me, a good listener and funny."

Caprice joins the Love Island series 12 villa as a 'Sleepover' bombshell
Caprice joins the Love Island series 12 villa as a 'Sleepover' bombshell. Picture: ITV

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Who is Love Island's Will Means? Get to know the personal trainer here

Who is Love Island's Will Means? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island's Gio Russo? his age, job, where he's from and famous sister revealed

Who is Love Island's Giorgio Russo? His age, job and famous sister revealed

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Get to know the bombshell here

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Her age, job and where she's from revealed

Love Island fans have clocked the glaring omission of one of the most iconic parts of the show

Love Island fans notice major part of show has gone 'missing' as Iain Stirling responds

Hot On Capital

Jordan North has won Best Radio Presenter

Jordan North wins Best Radio Presenter at 2025 TRIC Awards

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The shocking ending explained

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The twist ending explained

Olympo season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Olympo season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series
Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

28 Years Later's Alpha Zombie actor explains why he legally had to wear a prosthetic

28 Years Later's Alpha Zombie actor explains why he legally had to wear a prosthetic

How to Train Your Dragon director explains why Astrid is not white in live-action remake

How to Train Your Dragon director explains why Astrid is not white in live-action remake

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

Jessie J shares heart-wrenching moment with son after major breast cancer surgery

Jessie J shares heart-wrenching moment with son after major breast cancer operation

Lana Del Rey's stadium tour setlist sparks outrage over song choices and length

Lana Del Rey's stadium tour setlist sparks outrage over song choices and length

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Four new bombshells are entering the Love Island UK villa

Who are the new Love Island bombshells? Meet Giorgio, Caprice, Poppy and Will

When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist

When does Love Island UK 2025's Casa Amor start? Major new twist teased

What is Shakira from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shakira from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Watch the singles in Love Island USA try to find love.

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

Miley Cyrus criticised for "ignoring" fans at signing event with Naomi Campbell

Miley Cyrus criticised for "ignoring" fans at signing event with Naomi Campbell

Why did Love Island's Elma Pazar and Sammy Root split?

Why did Love Island's Elma and Sammy split?

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Adam Scott's teenage daughter Frankie went viral on TikTok with a video featuring her dad

Adam Scott's age leaves fans stunned after daughter goes viral on TikTok

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Sophie Lee calls out Harry's comment about not wanting to rip her clothes off

Love Island's Sophie calls out Harry as she addresses his 'bikini' comment

Live-action How To Train Your Dragon completely cut the Toothless vs. Terrible Terrors scene

How To Train Your Dragon director explains why they removed key Toothless scene

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

Love Island's Ayo hard launches new girlfriend

Who is Love Island's Ayo dating after Jess split? Meet new girlfriend Alicia Scholes

Love Island bombshell Yasmin Pettet sparks wild fan theory

Love Island Yasmin Pettet sparks bizarre theory with her perfect posture

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset