Who is Love Island's Caprice Alexandra? Her age, job and where she's from revealed

Who is Love Island's Caprice Alexandra? Get to know the bombshell here. Picture: ITV, @capricealexandra via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Caprice – from her age and job to where she's from and everything in between.

Four brand new bombshells have just entered the Love Island villa and newcomer Caprice Alexandra is one of them.

Alongside Giorgio Russo, Poppy Harrison and Will Means, Caprice is part of an exciting twist that sees the bombshells steal four islanders away from the main villa and into a second villa.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Romford, is no doubt set to cause some huge ripples in the villa as we've already seen a sneak peek of her hitting it off with Dejon who is currently coupled up with Meg.

"I'm thinking this could be lit," she says to Dejon as he replies: "I think so too."

In her entry interview, Caprice also teased that she's perfect for the show because she thrives when she's in the sun: "Flirting in the sun, I’ve made a lot of holiday ‘boyfriends’ so this would be perfect for me."

Here's everything we know about Caprice so far, including her age, where she's from and everything in between.

Love Island UK bombshell Caprice enters the villa. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Caprice?

Caprice is 26 years old, placing her right in the middle of this series' age range but also making her one of the oldest islanders in the villa.

She's the same as Dejon and Blu, who has sadly already been dumped from island.

Where is Love Island's Caprice from?

Caprice is an Essex girl! The nursery owner is from Romford in east London, and she describes herself as "high-maintenance". In her Love Island entry interview, she added: "I just want it how I want it. I’m very particular. About everything."

We love a girl who knows what she wants!

What is Love Island's Caprice job?

Caprice is a nursery owner and that's all we know about her job so far!

Caprice is going on Love Island to find a husband. Picture: @capricealexandra via Instagram

What is Caprice from Love Island's Instagram?

You can follow Caprice on Instagram at @capricealexandra, where you'll find loads of bikini snaps of her in some stunning tropical places as well as glamorous selfies.

If Caprice's Instagram account is any indication, she's about to be one of our new style icons of the summer.

What is Love Island bombshell Caprice looking for? Who has she got her eye on?

Before entering the villa, Caprice revealed: "I’m looking for 90s love. I want a man. A lot of men are quite sassy in this generation. I just want someone that’s going to treat me well. I’m also looking for a husband. I do feel like I’m getting closer to 30, I want a ring. The streets are cold. The next person I bring home needs to be my husband."

A husband?! The stakes are HIGH!

Caprice has no qualms about potentially breaking up another couple either... it is what it is and she's there's to find a connection. However, she won't be making any connections with a guy who she thinks is arrogant.

"Arrogant and cocky and they think they are the prize and they are the lucky ones," she said of her red flags, adding that she's looking for someone who is "just obsessed with me, a good listener and funny."

Caprice joins the Love Island series 12 villa as a 'Sleepover' bombshell. Picture: ITV

