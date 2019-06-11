Love Island Fans Have Called Curtis Pritchard The 'Biggest Game Player'

Love Island fans are not convinced with Curtis' interest in Amy. Picture: Instagram

Things are heating up in the Love Island villa.

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard has been branded the "biggest game player" in the villa as many think he has a game plan.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Some Islander fans have even predicted he will soon call it quits with his love Interest Amy Hart. One viewer tweeted: "I think Curtis is so dodgy. Get the feeling that he's a massive game player #LoveIsland."

Another wrote: "Not gonna lie, I don’t trust Curtis. He cheated on his last girlfriend so I’m not buying the whole “nice guy” act. I reckon he’s playing a game so he can win that sweet cash prize"

A third chimed in saying: "I really don’t buy #Curtis and #Amy it’s not real they’re not in love after a week he’s not the nicest guy . He’s false , has a game plan & trying to be the new jack and dani from last year not gonna happen."

Curtis is so annoying. Defo has a game plan #loveisland — Jeanette Makinson (@InBFenby) June 9, 2019

Curtis is a master. Acting all nice and playing the long game to capture the big fish, gotta respect the grind and mentality. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6MWzrockRs — Gabe (@gabe_1901) June 5, 2019

Amy, who was snatched from Anton by the latin and ballroom dancer have since become inseparable. Curtis was left covered in Amy’s lipstick after sharing a passionate kiss and sealing the deal. After a giggle, the pair snuck off to the bathroom to quickly clean up before the other islanders noticed.

However, he's not the first to be accused of playing a 'game'. Danny Williams ex-girlfriend claims that the hunky model is “just playing a game” and just wants to further his career.

In a phone conversation shared on Twitter, a woman can be heard speaking to a mystery man saying she’s known for a month he would be entering the villa.

She said: “I’ve known for like a month. He said ‘I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, I’m playing a game I’m doing it for my career. He was like, ‘you’ve got to remember I’m playing a game, whatever you see on there it’s a game’ – it doesn’t look like a game to me."

Keep up with the drama weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.

> Download The Love Island Podcast For All The Latest Love Island News OR Listen On Alexa By Asking: 'Play Love Island Podcast'

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After