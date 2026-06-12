Love Island's Cach addresses split with Toni for the first time

Love Island's Cach addresses split with Toni for the first time. Picture: YouTube & Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Love Island series 12 winner Cach Mercer has addressed his split with Toni Laities after their argument at the BRIT Awards earlier this year.

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Following his split from Toni Laities, Love Island star Cach Mercer has spoken out for the first time, revealing what really happened at the BRIT Awards and where the pair stand now.

Despite an on-off relationship with Harrison Solomon, Toni eventually found a connection with Cach in the villa, and the pair went on to win the show in 2025.

Less than a year after winning the show, the pair attended the BRIT Awards together. After the event, tabloids reported they had a "full-blown argument" around halfway through the ceremony, and Cach allegedly walked out on her.

Now, months later, Cach has broken his silence for the first time to share his side of the story and reveal what really happened at the award show.

Love Island's Cach and Toni won the show in 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking on the 'Cocktails and Takeaways' podcast, Cach revealed what really happened at the BRIT Awards after it was rumoured they had a "massive row".

He said: "Me and her [Toni] had a conversation at the BRITS. It was an argument, but it wasn't a mad massive row, people storming off or whatever which I saw in the press."

Cach also shared that the pair were still together but they were still "figuring things out", explaining that they attended the event with different brands.

He added: "We were cool at the BRITS. I would say that we were together at the BRITS, but things were a little bit rocky. You know we were still figuring stuff out. We had a conversation at the BRITS, we did have a minor argument, but nothing mad."

Despite rumours claiming Cach stormed away from their table, he clarified that they weren't even sitting in the same area. He said: "Me and her weren't sitting at the same table. She was in a different room, I was on the main floor. There's boxes at the BRITS, she was in a box."

Love Island's Cach and Toni spent New Years together on holiday. Picture: Instagram

In the podcast episode, Cach also discussed the online hate he's received since his breakup with Toni. He said: "People don't even understand or have any insight into what happened between us two.

"Me and her have chosen not to voice it, just because we've chosen not to, but we're still cool and everything."

Ultimately, the former Love Island star admitted that fans shouldn't pick a side when they "don't know what the true story is".

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