Love Island’s Cach reveals he's already spent his share of £50k prize money

Love Island’s Cach reveals he's already spent his share of £50k prize money. Picture: YouTube & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Cach Mercer has revealed that he's already spent his share of the £50,000 prize money he won last year.

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Nearly a year since Cach Mercer won Love Island with ex-girlfriend Toni Laities, he has revealed for the first time what he spent his share of the £50,000 prize money on.

Cach entered the show during Casa Amor as a bombshell, where he had an instant spark with Toni, who had been getting to know Harrison Solomon. In the following weeks, the nation watched Cach and Toni fall in love and win the show.

Now some time has passed, and the pair have split, the former Love Island winner has revealed what he spent his share of the prize money on.

Love Island's Cach and Toni won the show in 2025. Picture: ITV

Speaking about the prize money on the 'Cocktails and Takeaways' podcast, Cach said: "That's gone. That was gone time ago. She [Toni] obviously won £25k and I won £25k, I gave £10k to my mum, and some went on debts. The rest of it went on the relationship at the time."

The former Love Island star revealed that when he got the call from ITV bosses about the show, he knew he would be going on. As a result, he went on holiday for a month and spent the last of his savings.

He added: "When I came out of the villa with that £25k, £10k had then gone back to my mum, then back to bills. The rest of it was like I'm going to take care of myself, I was getting cabs everywhere.

"Me and her [Toni] were going on dates all the time, booking places to stay as she had no where to stay."

When Toni left the villa with Cach, the American bombshell struggled to find a permanent place to live because she was going through her visa process, which meant she was unable to work.

Love Island winner Toni Laites opens up about struggling to get a home in the UK

Over the years, fans have questioned if the Love Island prize money should be returned if the couple split — a topic recently discussed on Love Island Aftersun.

On the show, Tyrique Hyde was asked by a member of the audience whether his girlfriend, Samie Elishi, should return the All Stars prize money she won with Ciaran Davies, given that the pair split up three weeks later.

He replied: "I've said it before, and I'll say it again. It's not her fault that she won, she didn't vote for herself and if Samie want's to give it back and has to give it back, so does Casey and Gabby.

"Also, even if she did have to give it back, they've both spent it, it's done, it's gone."

Tyrique jokingly referred to Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen, another couple who won All Stars but split weeks later.

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