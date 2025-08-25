Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Cach reveals major relationship update as Toni returns to America

25 August 2025, 10:52 | Updated: 25 August 2025, 16:08

Love Island winner Cach reveals major relationship update as Toni returns to America. Picture: Global / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Despite Toni Laites returning to The States, Cach Mercer revealed to us the huge next step in their relationship after winning Love Island.

Since winning Love Island series 12, London-boy Cach Mercer and Las Vegas-based Toni Laites have been inseparable. So much so, Toni has even revealed plans to move to the UK permanently.

However, due to her visa, Toni has had to return to America, leaving the future of her relationship with Cach up in the air. Or so we thought.

In a chat with us, Cach revealed that Toni is not only moving to the UK but they are going to moving in together.

Love Island 2025 winners Cach and Toni
Sat next to fellow finalist Harry Cooksley, Cach told Capital: "We have spoke about this briefly. Preferably [we'll] live together. Like that's the only option she really has to be honest. So we're probably going to live together."

"She said something about living with Shakira [Khan], I was like, 'yeah we'll bin that off'," he said with a grin.

Harry, who is dating Shakira, quickly added: "Yeah I've checked that as well."

Cach concluded by saying: "So yeah, we'll be living together and we'll be having a good time... not in that way though! But it'll be a good time."

Cach arrived on the most recent series of Love Island during Casa Amor, where he was very quick to tell Toni to 'bin off' Harrison Solomon.

Sadly, Toni didn't exactly 'bin him off'. But after being caught up in a love triangle with Lauren Wood, Harrison left the villa and Cach and Toni were able to start afresh.

After their Harrison-shaped issue was gone, the pair ended up having a great final few weeks and made it to the final where the landed first place.

They went exclusive in the final week and the night before the final, in an off-camera moment, they told each other they were in love.

Love Island series 12 winners Cach and Toni
Since leaving the villa they have been going from strength-to-strength, sharing snippets of date nights and days with their followers.

Before Toni returned to The States, she, Shakira, Harry and Cach were seeing having a farewell meal before going on to enjoy a night of karaoke. Later, on her Snapchat, she shared a video of Cach pushing her suitcases in the airport, and wrote: "Is this what depression feels like?"

Then on her flight, she said: "Guys I've cried enough tears to fill the Atlantic Ocean on this 11 hour flight with no wifi."

However, she shared scenes of a welcome home party thrown for her in Vegas by her friends and family and seems somewhat back to herself.

Still, here in the UK, her fans - and Cach - can't wait to have her back.

