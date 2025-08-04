Love Island's Cach has a surprising TV dating show past

Cach's promo image and with his partner on UK dating show.
Love Island's Cach shocks fans with resurfaced pics from past dating show. Picture: ITV

Fan favourite Cach has succeed in finding love on Love Island, after his failed attempt on a UK dating show in 2022.

Love Island's Cach Mercer has captured the heart of Toni Laites as well as the nation at large but even though he's been on our screen for weeks, fans are only just discovering his reality dating TV show history.

Unlike his fellow islanders, this isn't the first time Cach has appeared on a dating show, as the 24 year old appeared on the UK's version of MTV's dating show Are You The One? back in 2022.

So far, the East Londoner has kept tight-lipped about his time on the show so we're unsure of his experience. But his actions on Love Island have received widespread praise from fans thanks to his vulnerability and good-nature, after being brought to tears after Toni's shock recoupling decision.

MTV Are You The One? promo image.
Cach joined the MTV dating show aged 20. Picture: Facebook

The show, very different to Love Island, follows 20 unlucky-in-love singletons whose 'perfect match' is somewhere in the house, decided by a dating algorithm. Their job is to uncover all ten perfect matches with £200,000 prize fund up for grabs.

Joining the show aged 20, Cach described himself as an "old soul" often tending to "date older women". Despite having two past relationships, he claimed to have never had “that feeling” when you find the one.

But now older and hopefully wiser, it seems Cach has found his special someone with Toni and they're the favourites to win Love Island as the latest odds revealed.

Toni and Cach embracing on the terrace.
Toni and Cach embracing after becoming exclusive. Picture: ITV

Fans were shocked to find the resurfaced images, one commented: "I didn’t even catch on that it was theeee Cach."

Another said: "Please he's everywhere. I only just found out he has been on another dating show the other day."

One fan expressed their surprise at seeing him in the villa, saying: "I've know him since Are [You] The One UK."

