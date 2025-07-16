Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and more

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Cach including his age, job, where he's from and his real name.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's Casa Amor saw a huge rate of recoupling this year as the likes of Cach Mercer, Lauren Wood, Jamie Rhodes and Lucy Quinn where brought into the main villa after a few days of challenges, cracking on and multiple games of Truth or Dare.

And after coupling up with Toni Laites, Cach quickly became a fan favourite as he's reacted with grace to anything she's thrown his way. Because of this, fans were furious when Toni ultimately went back to Harrison Solomon despite him being intimate with Lauren Wood.

But now the likes of Billykiss Azez and Boris Vidovic, and Emma Munro and Conor Phillips call time on their romances there are two girls in the villa that he might turn his sights. (Not to mention the inevitable bombshells coming his way.)

So as we watch Cach navigate the next chapter of his Love Island journey, here's everything you need to know about him including his age, height, job and more.

Cach is in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Cach's real name?

His full name is Cacherel Mirjah Mercer.

How old is Love Island's Cach?

Cach is 24 years old, born 28th February 2001. This year's lineup includes islanders between the age of 22 and 30.

Where is Love Island's Cach from?

He's from East London.

Cach has described himself as a modern Romeo. Picture: Instagram

How tall is Cach from Love Island?

Cach is approximately just under 6 ft 2.

What is Love Island Cach job?

Cach is a professional dancer, model and influencer.

What's Cach from Love Island's Instagram?

Cach's handle is @cacherel_ and he shares a lot of modelling and dancing content there and on TikTok, where is handle is @cacherel_ll.

His game plan going into the villa was "to try and make everybody fall in love with me," and while Toni might not be head over heels, so many viewers are!

He said he is on the look out for a girl who's "emotionally intelligent, beautiful, charismatic, caring, affectionate" and "an intro-extrovert".

Cach added: "People expect me to be a bit of a menace when it comes to dating, but if you get to know me and my values I’m the complete opposite, I’m a modern day Romeo."

