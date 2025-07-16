Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and more

16 July 2025, 20:00

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more
Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Cach including his age, job, where he's from and his real name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Casa Amor saw a huge rate of recoupling this year as the likes of Cach Mercer, Lauren Wood, Jamie Rhodes and Lucy Quinn where brought into the main villa after a few days of challenges, cracking on and multiple games of Truth or Dare.

And after coupling up with Toni Laites, Cach quickly became a fan favourite as he's reacted with grace to anything she's thrown his way. Because of this, fans were furious when Toni ultimately went back to Harrison Solomon despite him being intimate with Lauren Wood.

But now the likes of Billykiss Azez and Boris Vidovic, and Emma Munro and Conor Phillips call time on their romances there are two girls in the villa that he might turn his sights. (Not to mention the inevitable bombshells coming his way.)

So as we watch Cach navigate the next chapter of his Love Island journey, here's everything you need to know about him including his age, height, job and more.

Cach is in the Love Island villa
Cach is in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Cach's real name?

His full name is Cacherel Mirjah Mercer.

How old is Love Island's Cach?

Cach is 24 years old, born 28th February 2001. This year's lineup includes islanders between the age of 22 and 30.

Where is Love Island's Cach from?

He's from East London.

Cach has described himself as a modern Romeo
Cach has described himself as a modern Romeo. Picture: Instagram

How tall is Cach from Love Island?

Cach is approximately just under 6 ft 2.

What is Love Island Cach job?

Cach is a professional dancer, model and influencer.

What's Cach from Love Island's Instagram?

Cach's handle is @cacherel_ and he shares a lot of modelling and dancing content there and on TikTok, where is handle is @cacherel_ll.

His game plan going into the villa was "to try and make everybody fall in love with me," and while Toni might not be head over heels, so many viewers are!

He said he is on the look out for a girl who's "emotionally intelligent, beautiful, charismatic, caring, affectionate" and "an intro-extrovert".

Cach added: "People expect me to be a bit of a menace when it comes to dating, but if you get to know me and my values I’m the complete opposite, I’m a modern day Romeo."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

Love Island producers are in control of the bed time rules

Love Island contestants have to stick to these strict sleeping rules

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 line-up: All the contestants revealed

Love Island's Toni Laites is this year's first bombshell

Love Island's Toni Laites: Age, job, where she's from, health battle and more

Hot On Capital

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
Lola Tung had an adorable moment with Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung reveals sweet gesture from Taylor Swift

Stranger Things 5 trailer is finally here – watch it now

Stranger Things 5 trailer reveals Eleven’s new flying powers

You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

Love Island's Toni and Harrison [left]. Cach crying [right]

Love Island's first look sees Cach brought to tears after Toni's shock recoupling decision

Love Island saw Shakira and Ty dump favourite Tommy from the villa

Love Island favourite Tommy reveals what he really thinks of brutal dumping

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina address cheating rumours

When does The Last of Us season 3 come out?

When does The Last of Us season 3 start? HBO boss confirms 2027 release date

Lucy Quinn's Love Island promo picture [left] and Lucy and Tommy after recoupling [right]

Love Island break silence on alleged viral Lucy Quinn voice note

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison in bed together

What actually happened between Love Island's Harrison and Lauren?

Is JoJo Siwa really pregnant? The truth behind those viral 'pregnant belly' photos

The truth behind the viral JoJo Siwa 'pregnant belly' photos revealed

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

What does Camazotz mean? Stranger Things 5 episodes title theories explained

Stranger Things 5 episode titles explained – what does Camazotz mean?

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to viewers ahead of season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to fans ahead of season 3

Love Island's Shakira and Ty deal with the fall out from their decision

Love Island first looks reveals fall out from Shakira and Ty's shock decision

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff [left] and Jessica and Kev in Too Much [right]

Is 'Too Much' a true story? Lena Dunham addresses Jack Antonoff relationship theory

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement with huge ring

Megan Forte Clarke interview with Capital [left], Shakira Khan and Conor Phillips in Love Island villa [right]

Exclusive: Love Island's Megan reveals whether she's still waiting for Conor

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3's ending will not be the same as the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals why she changed season 3 ending from the book

More Movies & TV News

Love Island star Toni [right], her mum [left] and image of Toni and Harrison on the terrace

Love Island star Toni's mum brands Harrison "manipulative" after "messy" reunion

Chris Hughes in his CBB promo [left], Chris and JoJo Siwa cuddling [right]

Chris Hughes reveals marriage and baby plans with JoJo Siwa

Squid Game VIP actor speaks out amid "bad acting" accusations

Squid Game VIP actor speaks out following "bad acting" criticism in season 3

Islander Giorgio Russio has been praised for his "genuine nature".

Love Island's Giorgio has fans saying the same thing after major Casa decision

Drag Race's Willam reveals how Lady Gaga stopped the drag queens being cut from A Star Is Born

Drag Race's Willam reveals the drag scenes were cut from A Star Is Born before Lady Gaga intervened

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset