Who is Love Island's Boris? His age, job, where he's from revealed

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about Casa Amor's new bombshell Boris Vidovic – from his age and job to where he's from, his Instagram and everything in between.

It's official Love Island's Casa Amor has begun and bombshell Boris Vidovic is one of the boys hoping to find a connection with the girlies in the main villa.

28-year-old model Boris is one of six new boys entering the villa as Casa Amor begins but it's not his first time on reality TV. Viewers in the UK likely won't have seen his previous TV stint but back in 2024, he appeared on Slovenian reality series Kmetija a.k.a. The Farm.

And funnily enough, ahead of his time on the show, he previously told 24UR that he doesn't "believe" in falling in love on TV, "but never say never".

Has Boris now changed his tune? Only time will tell... In the meantime, here's everything we know about new bombshell Boris.

How old is Love Island's Boris?

Boris is 28 years old, making him one of the older guys in the villa. He's the same age as Billykiss.

Where is Love Island's Boris from?

Boris is actually from Ljubljana in Slovenia but has lived in Dubai for a while. "I’ll bring the international flavour. I give good positive vibes and good energy," he said in his pre-show Q&A.

Fun fact: Boris can speak five different languages – Slovenian, Croatian, English, Spanish and a little bit of German. "Actually maybe six, the language of love!," he added.

What is Love Island Boris's job?

Unsurprisingly being 6ft 3in tall, Boris works as a model and is signed with East West models.

Boris said he'll bring "positive vibes" to the villa. Picture: Instagram

What are Boris's past relationships?

Boris has shared that he's never been in a serious relationship, so finds "it’s really hard to fall in love" as he gets the ick very easily.

Although, a special someone with an "interesting personality" could be the one that changes that for him.

What is Boris's game plan going into Casa Amor?

Every new bombshell seems to have a game plan...for Boris it's different. He said: "I'm going to be myself - easy going and try to find someone who is like me. I'm going to go with the flow, let’s see what happens!".

However, Boris is not afraid to be the "bad guy" as it's a game at the end of the day. He said he's willing to approach any girl even if it means competing with other guys.

What is Love Island Boris's Instagram?

Boris' Instagram handle is @sportyris, and his profile is mostly filled with modelling shots but he does have a few snaps from his travels abroad.

