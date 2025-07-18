Love Island fans discover Boris' surprising past comments about 'falling in love on TV'

18 July 2025, 17:07

Love Island star Boris Vidovic has already appeared on reality TV.
Love Island star Boris Vidovic has already appeared on reality TV. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

After fans discovered Boris' previous comments about falling in love on TV, his sister stepped in to defend him and explain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Boris Vidovic has been praised by viewers for his no nonsense approach and refreshing honesty in the villa – even after fans resurfaced his surprising previous comments about falling love on TV.

The Slovenian model was one of six boys who was introduced during the Casa Amor twist where he quickly formed a connection with Billykiss Azeez, who he returned to the main villa with.

However, not long after the recoupling, Boris decided to end things with Billykiss, explaining that he "lost the spark" - instead turning his attention to Emma Munro. However, her attention on ex Harry Cooksley has started to cause problems.

Although his bold confidence in navigating the villa may come as a surprise, fans have been quick to learn this isn’t his first time on reality TV.

Boris Vidovic promo images for Slovenian reality show 'The Farm'
Boris Vidovic promo images for Slovenian reality show 'The Farm'. Picture: Social Media

Back in 2024, Boris appeared on Slovenian reality series Kmetija a.k.a. The Farm, a popular series where contestants live and work on a farm, simulating life from centuries ago. Contestants face challenges, compete in duels and work as farmers in the hopes of winning the cash prize of €50,000.

Ahead of his time on the show, he previously told 24UR that he doesn't "believe" in falling in love on TV, which fans thought was hilarious considering he's now on Love Island.

He did add, however, "but never say never" so maybe this experience has changed his mind?

Boris' stint on The Farm divided viewers, but any criticism thrown towards him was swiftly met with people backing him. "I find him quite funny, kind and polite," one fan wrote while another added: "Well Kmetija (The Farm) and Love island are 2 very different shows".

In the comment section of one TikTok revealing Boris' previous reality TV stint, his sister Anita was quick to defend his previous comments about finding love on TV too, writing: "I’m his sister and can defend him. He was on shows years ago that were not in anyway related to love but was more about farming on a farm where you had to be strategic which he is not.

"That's why he also was not shown as much and quickly went out of the show, all people there were two faced and strategic, the other show was sportsy where they had to do sport challenges and thats it.

"Hope he clicks with somebody there, my mom would be the happiest."

Boris' sister Anita defends him following his previous comment about not believing in falling in love on TV
Boris' sister Anita defends him following his previous comment about not believing in falling in love on TV. Picture: TikTok

Fans have admired Boris's no-nonsense approach on Love Island so far, especially last night (July 17) as he called out Emma's recent interactions with her ex Harry implying she may have a game plan.

One fan commented: "Boris is a legend". Another added: "Boris is a man of few words but when he speaks he makes a good point".

