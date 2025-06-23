Who are the new Love Island bombshells? Meet Giorgio, Caprice, Poppy and Will

Four new bombshells are entering the Love Island UK villa. Picture: ITV

By Katie Louise Smith

Giorgio, Caprice, Poppy and Will are set to each steal one islander away from the villa. Get to know them here, from their age and job to where they're from and who they have their eye on.

Ding dongggg, did anyone order four new Love Island bombshells?! That's right – the villa is set to be rocked by the arrival of two new boys and two new girls tonight (June 23) but who are they and who have they got their eyes on?

After a week of what can only be described as pure chaos (the girls are arguing, the boys are beefing, Harry's all over the place...), Love Island UK is about to welcome some fresh faces – but there's a big twist ahead.

In tonight's show, the islanders will get a text revealing that a car is waiting outside to whisk four of them away to a second villa. There, new bombshells Caprice, Giorgio, Poppy and Will be ready to meet the islanders they've chosen to steal away for the evening.

Get to know the new bombshells here, including their age, where they're from and more.

Bombshell Giorgio enters the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island bombshell Caprice?

Age: 26

Job: Nursery Owner

Where from: Romford

Caprice Alexandra knows the nature of Love Island and she has no problems breaking up another couple if there's a natural connection between her and one of the other guys. "I take no prisoners, basically," she said in her press release.

The 26-year-old is going into the villa to find a "'90s love" – and a husband, hopefully.

"I want a man," she says. "A lot of men are quite sassy in this generation. I just want someone that’s going to treat me well. I’m also looking for a husband. I do feel like I’m getting closer to 30, I want a ring. The streets are cold. The next person I bring home needs to be my husband."

Caprice is not a fan of arrogant or cocky guys, and prefers someone who is obsessed with her, is a good listener and who is funny.

Love Island UK bombshell Caprice enters the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island bombshell Poppy?

Age: 22

Job: Dental Nurse

Where from: Stoke-on-Trent

Poppy Harrison is entering the villa to find love, but she's not looking for someone who is overly energetic.

"I like someone who has big energy but not too big," she says. "I love a good sense of humour but I basically need to keep them grounded, but for them to keep me on my toes. I do get bored quickly."

She loves ambitious men and loves someone who knows what they want. And she's down to play the game too – Poppy is a "girls' girl" but she doesn't mind causing a bit of drama... "Everyone else would". Amen!

Love Island UK bombshell Poppy enters the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island bombshell Giorgio?

Age: 30

Job: Account Manager

Where from: Maidstone, but lives in Sydney, Australia

Giorgio Russo is the latest Love Island star to have a connection to a famous footballer. Alongside Dejon (whose dad played for several English clubs) and Harry (who is Declan Rice's body double), Giorgio is the brother of England Lionesses star Alessia Russo.

Giorgio's got his eye on a couple of the girls already, but he says he's keeping his cards close to his chest for now. He also doesn't mind splitting up any of the existing couples either!

Giorgio is looking for someone with a "good personality, family-oriented and fun to be around. Someone that doesn't take life too seriously." Oh, and being interested in sport helps, considering his sister is pretty big deal in English football. She'll also be watching too!

Living in Sydney might be a bit of a hurdle, but it sounds like it won't be one for too long as he's revealed that he'll eventually move back to the UK because he misses his family. Awww.

Love Island UK bombshell Giorgio enters the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island bombshell Will?

Age: 25

Job: Personal Trainer

Where from: Norfolk

The reason why Will Means wanted to be on Love Island? "It’s the chance to meet a soulmate, which would be great". Bless!

25-year-old Will is looking for a girl who is "sporty and up for a laugh, someone who doesn’t take life too seriously but is driven and wants to do stuff in life."

Arrogance is a big red flag for him, as well as people that talk about themselves a lot. And his green flags include someone who is family-oriented and also someone who is just a nice and polite person.

Will grew up on a farm, and was recently named 4th fittest farmer by Farmers’ Weekly in 2023. "It’s a fitness competition," he explained. "It was good. A bit of a laugh, 4th in the UK is quite cool. I think about 5,000 entered. It raises awareness for mental health as well and helps build a community among young farmers who spend a lot of time in tractors on their own."

"Also, I just did the Hyrox World Champs and I came 35th in the world. I’m also going to see if I can do an Iron Man later this year without any training…" Wow!

Love Island UK bombshell Will enters the villa. Picture: ITV

