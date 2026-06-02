Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

2 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight's promo images.
Every Love Island 2026 bombshell revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here are all the bombshells set to go into the Love Island villa this summer.

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From shocking entrances to brutal dumping, Love Island bombshells keep both the Islanders and viewers on their toes - and this series will be no different.

Before the show made its spectacular return to our TV screens, ITV bosses revealed that they're trying a "unexpected formula" that they've wanted to do for years, which will focus on 'gameplay' throughout the show.

Playing into the running World Cup football theme, Commissioning Editor Amanda Stavri said: "This year, we’re hoping that there won’t just be gameplay on the pitch but there will also be some gameplay in the villa.”

By the sounds of it, you can expect plenty of twists and turns when it comes to bombshells this year - so here’s everyone who’s entered the villa so far and who’s rumoured to join.

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow pictured with the boys.
Bombshell Yasmin met the boys for the first time. . Picture: ITV

George Knight - Day 2

Not only were George Knight and Yasmin Hadlow the first bombshells of Love Island 2026, but they were also told that the fate of the Islanders was in their hands.

Before the pair made their explosive entrance, they learned that they had just 24 hours to choose one boy and one girl to dump from the villa.

Love Island's George Knight promo image.
George is a bombshell on Love Island series 13. Picture: ITV

Yasmin Hadlow - Day 2

Recruitment consultant Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight were the first bombshells of series 13.

On their arrival, host Maya Jama gave the pair just 24 hours to choose one boy and one girl to dump from the villa.

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow promo image.
Yasmin headed into the villa as the first bombshell. Picture: ITV

Charleen Murphy - Rumoured

Rumours about Charleen joining the cast have been circling for a while since she's besties with Love Island's Lucinda Strafford. A tabloid insider said: "Charleen split from her boyfriend earlier this year and Lucinda told ITV bosses they should get her on the show.

"She’s really gorgeous and fun and has a lot of Irish charm – she’s been friends with Lucinda for years so of course Lucinda would put a word in for her!"

Charleen already has a huge Instagram following and works full time as an influencer.

Rumoured Love Island's Charleen Murphy pictured posing.
Charleen is close friends with Lucinda Strafford. Picture: Instagram

Grace Avelli - Rumoured

23-year-old Grace is rumoured to be heading into Love Island this year after Heat revealed that she's is followed by several ITV casting agents.

Grace is a firm favourite rumoured casting on TikTok, with people already flooding her page to ask if she's going into the villa.

Rumoured Love Island's Grace Avelli pictured posing.
Several ITV casting agents follow Grace on social media. Picture: Instagram

Ella Rae Wise - Rumoured

TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise is rumoured to head into the villa this summer, following in Joey Essex's footsteps as a celebrity Islander.

When tabloids asked Ella about the rumours, she replied: “Let’s just not say too much. We’re in the year of the horse so that means new doors are opening. I’m just very excited to see what 2026 brings.”

Ella has also fuelled rumours by posing in front of the Love Island sign on her Instagram.

Rumoured Love Island's Ella Rae Wise pictured next to the Love Island sign.
Ella has teased a Love Island appearance on instagram. Picture: Instagram

Tom Stagg - Rumoured

Tom Stagg could be in the villa this summer according to a tabloid source. An insider said: "Tom is in advanced talks to join the pool of Islanders to appear at some point in the series.

"As always, no one is officially on the show til they’re in the villa. But Tom makes the perfect Islander – he’s in great nick, got great chat, is fun and fit and bosses reckon the girls will love him."

Tom is a a footballer for Brentford Town, and already has loads of former Islander connections so it looks like he'd fit right in.

Rumoured Love Island contestant Tom Stagg pictured posing.
Tom has already got connections to former Love Island contestants. Picture: Instagram

Kane Patterson - Rumoured

London-based model Kane is also rumoured for the upcoming series of Love Island. Since he didn't make the OG lineup, fans are expecting him to be a late arrival bombshell!

Rumoured Love Island contestant Kane Patterson pictured posing.
Kane is rumoured to entered the villa. Picture: Instagram

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