Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

16 July 2025, 20:30

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Catarina Pita is reportedly set to be the next Love Island bombshell.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island villa has not known peace in a hot minute with Casa Amor quickly followed by Movie Night, which was followed by a quadruple dumping, which was followed by a recoupling...

And those producers aren't ready to let the islanders rest just yet as yet another bombshell is reportedly set to enter the show. 20 year old Catarina Pita is swapping the pitch for the villa with hopes to score one of those lucky lads.

While there is already a lot of drama on our screens thanks to the Toni, Harrison, Cach and Lauren situation, Catarina's entrance might just stir the pot that bit more.

Catarina is rumoured to be the next bombshell on Love Island season 12
Catarina is rumoured to be the next bombshell on Love Island season 12. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita?

A tabloid source has said: "Cat has been busy in pre-season training but is on ITV2’s list as a late bombshell. Bosses loved the idea of having a female footballer on the show during the Women’s Euros."

The alleged bombshell works as a model away from the pitch and currently plays for Atlético London.

Her footballing career stretches across the women's league as she's played for the likes of Millwall Lionesses, Clube Athletico Ouriense, Leyton Orient, West Ham United, Porto FC, Barking FC and QPR.

Catrina already has something common with two of the boys in the villa as Harry Cooksley and Harrison Solomon are also football players.

Catarina is a footballer and is reportedly set for Love Island
Catarina is a footballer and is reportedly set for Love Island. Picture: Instagram

It's yet to have been confirmed when or if Catrina is certainly going to enter the villa, but host Maya Jama and creative director Mike Spencer have teased major twists for this season so viewers are going to have to stay on their toes.

So far there have already been a lot of bombshells, but it looks like those shock arrivals are not stopping anytime soon.

Lauren breaks down in tears after shocking recoupling

