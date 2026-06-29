Love Island boys say they 'manifested' bombshell Charleen for Seán

Love Island boys say they 'manifested' bombshell Charleen for Seán. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Tommy Murphy reveals the boys had been "manifesting" Charleen Murphy's bombshell entrance for Seán Murphy.

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While there'd been rumours that Seán Fitzgerald's ex-girlfriend was heading into the Love Island villa, before that could happen, Dublin beauty Charleen Murphy has entered Casa Amor.

Seán and Charleen know each other from back home and when they were reunited, Aidan Murphy joked that it could be a "friends to lovers" situation, despite Seán and Lola Deal (who's back at the main villa) being exclusive.

Now, dumped Islander Tommy Murphy revealed on Love Island: Aftersun that Charleen is Seán' "weak spot" and the boys thought she'd make him "crumble".

Love Island's Charleen was "manifested" by the boys. Picture: ITV

Tommy said that the boys had practically 'manifested' Charleen's villa entrance for Seán.

He said: "We were manifesting Charleen coming in for him.

"We were lying in the bedroom, all the boys kind of lying around the bed saying: 'Charleen is going to be your weak spot, this is what's going to make you crumble.'"

Charleen was one of the first rumoured Islanders this series, which is why the boys were so certain that Charleen would enter as a bombshell at some point.

Tommy went on: "We were kind of always joking about it saying: 'Charleen's coming, Fitzy. She's gonna get you.'"

But he added that it looks like Kavan Murphy is going to be cracking on with Charleen. He also assured viewers that Seán and Lola are very much the real deal, he said they they spend every moment they can together.

He even said the pair have a code to say 'I love you' without actually saying it, by saying 'Elephant Juice' to one another.

Love Island's Seán and Lola are 'exclusive'. Picture: ITV

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