Dumped Love Island bombshell Charleen brands fellow islander 'fake'

love Island's Charleen Murphy has broken her silence on who she thinks is fake in the villa. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Casa Amor girl Charleen Murphy admits there's one Love Island contestant she won't be friends with on the outside world.

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Love Island 2026 saw the brutal dumping of Casa Amor girl Charleen Murphy after her connection with Kavan Murphy came to an abrupt end.

Now, back home in the UK, the bombshell has officially broken her silence on her time in the villa and has confessed to a secret feud with another islander.

Talking to Maya Jama on TV spin-off Aftersun, Charleen admitted there was one contestant she found "fake".

When asked if there were any islanders she was happy to "see the back of" she responded: "I think there’s stuff I’ve watched now back.

Charleen Murphy makes it clear who she doesn't get along with

"Mica saying, ‘I can’t believe he brought that girl back’ about me, then to my face she was like, ‘It’s nothing about you’.

"That’s about how I look, that’s not nice and I just personally wouldn’t say that. So I think that’s a fake thing to do, to come back and say, ‘it was not about you, it’s about him’."

Charleen finished: "Obviously it was about me, if you’re saying that."

The former Love Island star then confirmed there would be no friendship with Mica after the show.

Despite the negativity around her exit from Love Island, Charleen has taken to Instagram to thank everyone for their support.

Love Island's Charleen Murphy admitted she wouldn't be friends with Mica after the show. Picture: ITV2

Talking to the camera she said: "What a whirlwind. I had so much fun. The love that you have shown me, it's got me emotional. I just feel like everyone has given me a big hug.

Charleen, along wth Mara, were dumped from the island after a recoupling saw them left single.

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