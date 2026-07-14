Dumped Love Island bombshell Charleen brands fellow islander 'fake'

14 July 2026, 14:55

love Island's Charleen Murphy has broken her silence on who she thinks is fake in the villa
love Island's Charleen Murphy has broken her silence on who she thinks is fake in the villa. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Casa Amor girl Charleen Murphy admits there's one Love Island contestant she won't be friends with on the outside world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2026 saw the brutal dumping of Casa Amor girl Charleen Murphy after her connection with Kavan Murphy came to an abrupt end.

Now, back home in the UK, the bombshell has officially broken her silence on her time in the villa and has confessed to a secret feud with another islander.

Talking to Maya Jama on TV spin-off Aftersun, Charleen admitted there was one contestant she found "fake".

When asked if there were any islanders she was happy to "see the back of" she responded: "I think there’s stuff I’ve watched now back.

Charleen Murphy makes it clear who she doesn't get along with

"Mica saying, ‘I can’t believe he brought that girl back’ about me, then to my face she was like, ‘It’s nothing about you’.

"That’s about how I look, that’s not nice and I just personally wouldn’t say that. So I think that’s a fake thing to do, to come back and say, ‘it was not about you, it’s about him’."

Charleen finished: "Obviously it was about me, if you’re saying that."

The former Love Island star then confirmed there would be no friendship with Mica after the show.

Despite the negativity around her exit from Love Island, Charleen has taken to Instagram to thank everyone for their support.

Love Island's Charleen Murphy admitted she wouldn't be friends with Mica after the show
Love Island's Charleen Murphy admitted she wouldn't be friends with Mica after the show. Picture: ITV2

Talking to the camera she said: "What a whirlwind. I had so much fun. The love that you have shown me, it's got me emotional. I just feel like everyone has given me a big hug.

Charleen, along wth Mara, were dumped from the island after a recoupling saw them left single.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Tommy Stagg promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Tommy Stagg: Age, job, height, where he’s from and more

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick pictured looking emotional.

Has Love Island's Ellie left the show?

Love Island stars Lola Deal and Julia Mayska pictured.

Love Island's Lola breaks silence on Julia feud

Love Island's Ellie [left]. Love Island's Finley and Elicia kissing

Love Island fans fume at Ellie taking Finley back after Elicia kiss

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande hints she's dating Ricky Alvarez again with 'Thank U, Next' lyric change

Ariana Grande hints she's dating Ricky Alvarez again with 'Thank U, Next' lyric change

Jesy Nelson is releasing a documentary all about her twin daughters and their SMA journey

Jesy Nelson confirms start date of "heartbreaking" new series Life Changing

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island Simba, Julia, and Priya promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

Live-action Tangled release date, cast, plot changes, soundtrack and news

Love Island’s Lorenzo Alessi and pictured smiling with Julia Mayska.

Real reason Love Island’s Lorenzo refused to make Julia a coffee revealed

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island’s Lola Deal pictured smiling and hugging Seán Fitzgerald.

Love Island’s Lola reveals plans to move to Dublin and live with Seán

What does gelded mean? House of the Dragon's brutal Ormund Hightower scene explained

What does gelded mean? House of the Dragon's brutal Ormund Hightower scene explained

Ariana Grande will not be in AHS season 13

Ariana Grande drops out of American Horror Story season 13

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick crying and pictured kissing Finley Maddock.

Love Island’s Ellie threatens to quit the show

Maya Jama's on the red carpet and pictured on The Gentlemen.

Maya Jama's acting debut in major Netflix show revealed in new trailer

Love Island Lola Deal pictured and a screen of her brother's video.

Love Island’s Lola defended by brother after backlash over Julia drama

Love Island's Priya's Jawsal and a screenshot of Will Bessantt video.

Love Island's Priya's unaired terrace chat with Casa boy revealed

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Ethan

Love Island's Ethan Ellis: Age, job, height, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Elicia Bailey promo image and a selfie.

Love Island's Elicia Bailey: Age, job, where she’s from and more

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13's release date is a long way off

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13 release date revealed

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

Leigh-Anne fans resurface clip of her 'manifesting' her second pregnancy after she shared the news

Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'manifested' her second pregnancy with husband Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has two adorable daughters

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's adorable twin daughter's names and ages

More Movies & TV News

Love Island Julia Mayska promo image and pictured in villa.

Love Island fans back Julia to "win the show" after intense row with Lola

The Cheetah Girls 4 movie has been confirmed!

'The Cheetah Girls 4' confirmed as new generation of girls are revealed

Could this really be the end of the road for Love Island's Lola and Seán?

Love Island fans think they caught exact moment Lola gave Seán "the ick"

Love Island's Charleen Murphy promo image and picture with nose bandage.

Love Island’s Charleen Murphy reveals all the cosmetic surgery she’s had

How long is Love Island for this year? Everything we know about the finale date

When does Love Island 2026 end? Here's when the final is set to air

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians