Love Island has confirmed the return of Megan and Blu to the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Megan Forte-Clarke and Blu Chegini are set to rock the contestants as they return to Love Island to explore new connections and take on unfinished business.

Love Island 2025 has had more twists and turns than we know what to do with and their latest bombshell announcement will really mix things up as we approach the final.

Set for a dramatic return, Megan Forte-Clarke and Blu Chegini will be walking back into the villa on Wednesday night's ITV2 episode and unfortunately the announcement has not gone down well with all the fans.

With the latest villa news confirmed on Instagram, ITV2 viewers are disappointed to see them both walk back through those doors, especially as Megan was voted out by the public.

Taking to Instagram, one wrote: "Why are we bringing Megan back?!" Agreeing, another added: "That's me done, not watching again."

Megan Forte-Clarke and Blu Chegini will cause a stir in the Love Island villa. Picture: Love Island/Instagram

Others believed Megan's return was a planned move against Shakira Khan who is currently in a couple with Conor Phillips, the man Megan said she'd wait for when she was dumped.

"I’m convinced they’re determined to get Shakira out," was one theory.

Also believing this narrative, a Love Island viewer posted: "They are setting my girl Shakira up."

But while many weren't so sure about the latest two bombshells, there were plenty who are excited to see the drama unfold when they walk back through those villa doors.

Megan Forte-Clarke was getting serious with Conor Phillips when she was dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV2

With plenty of praise for the plots twists we've seen on our TV screens, one social media user commented: "This season has been unreal icl."

"Now this is a twist," added another.

Megan and Blu will replace Emma and Boris who were dumped from the island after failing to win the public over. They were asked to leave while attending the LI Festival and Maya Jama revealed they were voted the least popular by the public.

Watch Love Island 2025 on weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.

