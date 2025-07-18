Who is Love Island bombshell Angel Swift? Age, job, where she's from and more

18 July 2025, 20:30

Love Island bombshell Angel Swift has entered the villa.
Love Island bombshell Angel Swift has entered the villa. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Angel including her age, job, where she's from and more.

As the Love Island drama continues, bombshell Angel is ready to light up the villa - in hopes of making the boys feel like they're in heaven.

The 26 year old, who has been single for over a year, is ready to get into a relationship and is looking to "make memories with someone, go travelling with and fall in love" - and Ty Isherwood may be in luck as Angel has her eyes are on him.

When asked about breaking up another couple she said: "That is what’s going to happen so it’s quite exciting really. That’s what I’m in there for." - so be warned girls. If she comes in and picks Ty, that would mean Lauren Wood is sent packing.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Angel from her age, job, Instagram and more.

Angel Swift is looking for the classic tall, dark and handsome
Angel Swift is looking for the classic tall, dark and handsome. Picture: Social Media

How old is Love Island's Angel?

Angel has entered the villa at 26 years old, placing her right in the middle of this year's average age range.

Where is Love Island's Angel from?

The new bombshell is from Maidstone, which is a town in Kent.

What is Love Island's Angel job?

Angel is an aesthetics practitioner and salon owner - but with an impressive Instagram following of 110,000 before entering the villa, she proudly holds influencer status as well.

In Love Island's announcement post, the comments were flooded with love - especially from previous contestants. Harriet Blackmore wrote: "CANT WAIT 🥹✨✨✨✨✨✨", while Liberty Poole from season 7 cheered her on saying: "Go on girl!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Angel described herself as a 'girls girl'
Angel described herself as a 'girls girl'. Picture: Instagram

What is Angel looking for?

Before making her bombshell entrance, Angel spoke with ITV about what she's looking for, saying: "The classic tall, dark and handsome. Muscles… I love a good body. Nice smile".

She continued: "Someone that makes me laugh. Someone that’s family orientated. Someone that’s very needy for me so we can build that close connection."

What's Angel from Love Island's Instagram?

Her instagram is @angeliqueswift, where she serves up glamorous holiday snaps and serious jet-setter energy.

