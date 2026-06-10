Love Island’s Blu Chegini breaks silence on Gabby Allen dating rumours

Love Island’s Blu Chegini breaks silence on Gabby Allen dating rumours. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island’s Blu Chegini has addressed reports that he's dating Gabby Allen after they were spotted on a cosy dog walk.

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Blu Chegini appeared on Love Island series 12 in 2025 and famously said he's not "f------ leaving" before being dumped from the villa. He later re-entered as a bombshell but didn't form any connection and was ultimately dumped alongside Helena Ford.

Gabby Allen first appeared on Love Island series 3 in 2017. She returned to our screens in 2025 for the second Love Island All Stars which she won alongside Casey O'Gorman. The pair split soon after winning the show and were reunited on Love Island Games where they chose to not rekindle things.

In May this year, Gabby and Blu were spotted an airport going on holiday together. Then, they were photographed on a cosy dog walk together. Now, it appears Blu has confirmed their romance for the first time.

Love Island's Blu appears to confirm romance with Gabby. Picture: Instagram

Appearing on former Love Island star Billy Brown’s Kick stream, Blu‘s dating life became a topic of conversation. They joked about who Blu was dating, with Billy dropping him in it, saying: "Lets see if I can guess, it starts with G."

Blu replied: "Ah mate you can’t be f------ doing that." Billy said: "I can. It’s come out already, they probably know."

In photos obtained by The Sun, Blu and Gabby were pictured at airport security together. A source close to Gabby insisted they were purely friends despite fellow holiday-makers revealing that they looked very cosy as they returned from a trip to Malaga.

Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Instagram

An onlooker told the tabloids: "I spotted Blu and Gabby straight away at Malaga airport and was really shocked as they were so cosy.

"They were definitely together and trying to stay under the radar – once they saw people looking at them they both put their hoods up."

The pair were then captured in photos on a low-key dog walk with Gabby's dog. Gabby is yet to address the alleged romance, but she has been actively liking Blu's Instagram posts.

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