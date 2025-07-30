Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss on if Dejon has a 'game plan'

30 July 2025

Love Island&squot;s Billykiss says it&squot;s "convenient" that Dejon made Meg his girlfriend
Love Island's Billykiss says it's "convenient" that Dejon made Meg his girlfriend. Picture: Global / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Dejon has been accused by viewers of having a game plan, but what does Billykiss think? Here's what she told us.

We've made it to the final week of Love Island series 12 and Dejon Noel-Williams has checked off the ultimate Love Island experience card; Stay coupled up with the same girl from day one, check. Go exclusive with said girl, check. Make things official, check. Drop the 'l-bomb', check.

While some viewers see this as Dejon having struck gold meeting his now-girlfriend Meg Moore on day one, other viewers have accused him of having a game plan to win the show. One fan wrote on X: "Never in the history of this entire show has someone been as dedicated to 50k as Dejon."

And another penned: "Omg Dejon is playing the love island playbook, play by PLAY. Seeing right through it… he desperately wants that 50k."

Meg and Dejon head out for their first date
Dejon took Meg to the terrace to tell her he loved on on Tuesday night's episode . Picture: ITV

During his time of the show, Dejon flirted with likes bombshells Malisha Jordan, Billykiss Azeez and Andrada Pop but always found his way back to 'his Meg'.

After Dejon went on a date with Billykiss even his sister back in the UK wanted him to recouple with her, but he stayed loyal to Meg. Now, after leaving the villa Billykiss has revealed whether she believes Dejon is playing a game in the villa.

She revealed to Capital, that she thinks Dejon making Meg his girlfriend was "convenient", she explained: "With them being official, obviously I'm happy for Meg, she genuinely really likes Dejon, from Dejon's side it feels a bit convenient that he asked her to be his girlfriend straight after the exclusivity.

Billykiss spoke to Capital about her connection with Dejon
Billykiss spoke to Capital about her connection with Dejon. Picture: Global

Love Island's Billykiss left speechless in 'Who Said That?'

"And obviously he waited after Casa [Amor] to make sure he could explore for as long as possible but obviously him asking her must mean something so I'm hoping it's very genuine and not convenient."

Before Casa Amor, in the Superman challenge, Billykiss had said to Dejon: "If you're dedicated then close things off." However, he and Meg went into Casa Amor still 'open' to get to know other people.

Talking about how she and Dejon seemed to get on during their first date, she said: "Do you know what in the beginning we got along really, really well. Like we had flirty banter, obviously that switched real quickly but I genuinely think in the beginning there was something there."

Love Island - Billykiss chooses Dejon for a date

But on whether or not he has a 'game plan', she explained: "I don't know if he has a game plan. I think when you're in the villa, it's very easy to have built a strong connection with the first person you're coupled up with and then you can't compare a three week connection to a two conversation connection.

"And I think with him that's maybe what he's doing. He'll get to know someone for two seconds and be like, 'Oh but I feel something stronger with Meg', obviously [because] you've been getting to know Meg longer."

