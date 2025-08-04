Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss 'waiting for Cach' despite Toni friendship

Love Island's Cach and Toni. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Dumped Love Island star Billykiss told us she's going to catch up with Cach when he leaves the villa.

Love Island's Billykiss Azeez was dumped from the villa while she was exploring a connection with Cach Mercer. However, Cach was also exploring a connection with Toni Laites which put besties Billykiss and Toni in an awkward love triangle.

When it came to Billykiss leaving the villa, Toni and Cach alongside Jamie Rhodes and Yasmin Pettet had been given the decision to dump her or Angel Swift. Because Angel had a strong connection with Ty Isherwood, who wasn't getting to know anyone else, they saved Angel to preserve their couple.

This meant Toni and Cach could continue getting to know each other without Billykiss as a factor in the villa. But, after being dumped from the island, Billykiss revealed to us that she and Cach actually had a stronger connection than what viewers saw.

Billykiss told Capital that she and Cach will 'see what happens' after Love Island final. Picture: Global

Talking about the things viewers didn't see, she said: "For the most part, he was actually my closest friend in the villa. I feel like with me and Cach, obviously it very much started off on a friendship basis but sometimes those are the best kind of relationships."

She continued: "Like even with the whole Boris situation, he was the person I'd go to for support, for advice and we could literally just talk about anything.

"It was so weird because whenever we'd walk past each other I'd call him 'Mr Money', like cash money, and he'd call me 'Miss Kiss'. It was always like our little thing.

"But, honestly speaking, I feel like it's such a shame that we didn't really get the chance to fully explore the potential of blossoming that connection that was there."

"And I feel like for a lot of people it's like, 'why aren't Billykiss and Cach talking to each other', but we were it just obviously wasn't really showcased," she revealed.

Cach and Toni are current favourites to win Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

When we asked what she made of Toni and Cach now being in a couple, she said: "Do you know what, yeah? Toni's my girl and then with the Cach situation... it's such an awkward situation. It's so awkward.

"And obviously, when I was dumped as well I understood the decision, it wasn't a thing where I felt like anyone did anything malicious or tactical. It's just a sh---- situation in itself.

"Even for me getting to know Cach it was sh---- because it's like, 'this is so f----- awkward!'."

But, she concluded: "I dunno, with [Cach and Toni] I'm going to see what happens and obviously Cach said to me, within our last conversation, 'You don't have to wait for me but when this over we'll see what's up,' so I guess we will."

However, since their Billykiss' chat with Cach, he made things 'exclusive' with Toni during their final date.

