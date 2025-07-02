Love Island's Billykiss Azeez's real name meaning and origin explained

2 July 2025

What is Billykiss' real name?
What is Billykiss' real name? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans have wondered if Billykiss is the Love Island bombshell's real name.

Meg Moore, hold onto your man a little bit tighter tonight because bombshell Billykiss Azeez is in the Love Island villa.

On Tuesday night's episode (1st July) Billykiss joined the cast as a bombshell alongside Ryan Bannister. Her first task was to enjoy a date with two boys of her choice and she chose Dejon Noel-Williams (in a couple with Meg) and Conor Phillips (in a 'friendship' couple with Alima Gagigo).

In just one episode, Billykiss asserted herself as a fan favourite among viewers as they can't get enough of her flawless makeup, toned abs and bubbly energy. However because of her unique name, some fans have wondered if the Dublin beauty is using a stage name.

Billykiss during her date with Dejon
Billykiss during her date with Dejon. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island's Billykiss' real name?

It's likely Billykiss is her real name as she proudly declared herself Nigerian while on her first date with Dejon and the name 'Billykiss', which is more commonly spelt 'Billikiss', is a Yoruba name.

Billikiss is believed to have Arabic origin and means "Queen of Sheeba" or "the gold among the women or the women leader".

According to Names.og, Billikiss is most commonly used in Nigeria and behind that it's Ghana. Ireland, where Love Island's Billykiss hails from, is actually the third country listed in their chart for most commonly used.

Love Island - Billykiss chooses Dejon for a date

When asking Dejon to guess which African country her family comes from she said: "What's the best African country to exist? We're very proud of ourselves."

"You're just setting me up for failure," Dejon replied.

Billykiss added: "No, no, no think about it. Which country is so proud of themselves?"

After she said this, he replied "Nigeria" with no hesitation. Dejon's family is originally from the Caribbean country Grenada.

Billykiss is a bombshell on Love Island
Billykiss is a bombshell on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Billykiss headed into the villa with her eyes set on Dejon and Conor and ahead of the show she was asked how she'd feel about breaking up a couple, she replied: "I’m here to bombshell so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do."

And romances aside, Billykiss and Alima almost instantly had a connection as they shared a huge hug upon her arrival. Alima is also a West Africa babe as her family are originally from Guinea Bissau.

