Love Island bombshell Billykiss Azeez was in a relationship with another popular islander

2 July 2025, 20:05

Love Island's Billykiss in a blue metallic bikini
Love Island's Billykiss has already been in a relationship with a former islander. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Billykiss Azeez has surprised two former Love Island stars with her bombshell entrance.

Love Island 2025 contestants all have some form of connection with a former star from the ITV2 alumni but new bombshell Billykiss Azeez has one that could get a bit awkward.

Heading into the villa alongside Ryan Bannister, Billykiss knows exactly what it's like to have an islander as a boyfriend as she used to date Dami Hope from season eight.

Both from Dublin, the social media content creator didn't have a clean split from Dami either as it's reported they both still co-run a party business together.

And things could be about to get really uncomfortable because neither Dami or Indiyah Polack, his girlfriend who he met on Love Island, were aware she was heading into the villa.

Love Island 2025 welcomed Billykiss as a bombshell
Love Island 2025 welcomed Billykiss as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

A source told the DailyMail: "Bilikiss and Dami have known each other for years after both growing up in Dublin.

"They dated a long time ago but still run a party business together so Dami not given a heads up on her villa entrance may not have gone down well."

Indiyah, who met Dami in season eight, will also be forced to discuss her boyfriend's ex Billykiss as she is a regular on the Love Island Aftersun panel and also hosts the Love Island podcast, The Morning After.

Dami and Indiyah have been together since the 2022 series, the year which saw Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti crowned winners.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope have been together since 2022
Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope have been together since 2022. Picture: Getty

Billykiss entered the villa on day 23 as a bombshell setting her sights firmly on Dejon Noel-Williams and Conor Phillips.

Before heading into the villa, she admitted she'd been single for 10 years and was looking for a committed man.

She said: "A red flag is a guy who has too many female friends. Or a guy that can’t take accountability, listen or communicate. A green flag is a guy who is a great listener and committed."

Watch Love Island on ITV2 at 9pm on weekdays and Sundays.

