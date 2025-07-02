Love Island's Billykiss Azeez: Age, job, famous ex-boyfriend and more

Love Island Billykiss has entered as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Where is Love Island bombshell Billykiss from and what is her Instagram? Here's everything you need to know about the latest addition to the villa.

Love Island has introduced another bombshell in the form of Billykiss Azeez and she's certainly set to cause a stir in the villa.

Calling Conor Phillips and Dejon Noel-Williams as her ideal type ahead of her entrance, the islander is looking out for a man ready to commit after being single for 10 years.

Talking about the type of man she's looking for, Billykiss said: "Someone tall who’s good looking but not too good looking and that’s confident, assertive, knows what they want and is serious about me.

"A red flag is a guy who has too many female friends. Or a guy that can’t take accountability, listen or communicate. A green flag is a guy who is a great listener and committed."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island star Billykiss from her age, where she's from, her job and her famous ex-boyfriend.

Billykiss has been single for 10 years and is looking for a man ready to committ. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island's Billykiss?

Billykiss is entering the villa at 28 years old making her one of the older girls foe 2025. The age range of contestants this year ranges from 22-30.

Where is Love Island's Billykiss from?

You'll hear it in her accent but Billykiss is this year's third contestant from Ireland. She lives in Dublin and has Nigerian heritage.

What is Love Island Billykiss's job?

Billykiss, unlike many of the islanders this year, is a full-time content creator specialising in fashion and beauty.

With a huge following of 91,000 followers on Instagram before heading into the villa, she calls herself 'Your favourite muse'.

She also has a party business which she co-runs with a partner.

Who is Love Island Billykiss's ex-boyfriend?

It's been reported Billykiss was in a relationship with Love Island 2022 star Dami Hope. Both from Dublin, not much is known about their time as a couple but they were committed enough to set up a company together.

Dami and Billykiss are still in business together but he now dates Indiyah Polack who he met in the villa in series 8.

What is Love Island Billykiss's Instagram?

You can find Billykiss sharing all her content @billykiss.

