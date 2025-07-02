Love Island's Billykiss Azeez: Age, job, famous ex-boyfriend and more

2 July 2025, 20:35 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 21:05

Love Island Billykiss has entered as a bombshell
Love Island Billykiss has entered as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Where is Love Island bombshell Billykiss from and what is her Instagram? Here's everything you need to know about the latest addition to the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has introduced another bombshell in the form of Billykiss Azeez and she's certainly set to cause a stir in the villa.

Calling Conor Phillips and Dejon Noel-Williams as her ideal type ahead of her entrance, the islander is looking out for a man ready to commit after being single for 10 years.

Talking about the type of man she's looking for, Billykiss said: "Someone tall who’s good looking but not too good looking and that’s confident, assertive, knows what they want and is serious about me.

"A red flag is a guy who has too many female friends. Or a guy that can’t take accountability, listen or communicate. A green flag is a guy who is a great listener and committed."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island star Billykiss from her age, where she's from, her job and her famous ex-boyfriend.

Billykiss wearing metallic blue bikini on Love Island
Billykiss has been single for 10 years and is looking for a man ready to committ. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island's Billykiss?

Billykiss is entering the villa at 28 years old making her one of the older girls foe 2025. The age range of contestants this year ranges from 22-30.

Where is Love Island's Billykiss from?

You'll hear it in her accent but Billykiss is this year's third contestant from Ireland. She lives in Dublin and has Nigerian heritage.

What is Love Island Billykiss's job?

Billykiss, unlike many of the islanders this year, is a full-time content creator specialising in fashion and beauty.

With a huge following of 91,000 followers on Instagram before heading into the villa, she calls herself 'Your favourite muse'.

She also has a party business which she co-runs with a partner.

Who is Love Island Billykiss's ex-boyfriend?

It's been reported Billykiss was in a relationship with Love Island 2022 star Dami Hope. Both from Dublin, not much is known about their time as a couple but they were committed enough to set up a company together.

Dami and Billykiss are still in business together but he now dates Indiyah Polack who he met in the villa in series 8.

What is Love Island Billykiss's Instagram?

You can find Billykiss sharing all her content @billykiss.

Read more Love Island news:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island? Every islander who's left the villa in 2025 so far

What is Billykiss' real name?

Love Island's Billykiss Azeez's real name meaning and origin explained

Love Island's Billykiss in a blue metallic bikini

Love Island bombshell Billykiss Azeez was in a relationship with another popular islander

Love Island's Harry responds to viral rumour he had a 'secret girlfriend' before the villa

Love Island's Harry responds to claims that he had a 'secret girlfriend' before the villa

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Hot On Capital

Squid Game's Yim Siwan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash

Squid Game's Yim Si-wan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash

Is Squid Game's baby real or CGI? Here's truth behind how they filmed it

Is Squid Game season 3's baby real or CGI? Lee Jung-jae confirms how they filmed the scenes
Everything the Kardashian-Jenners have revealed about their cosmetic surgeries

Everything the Kardashian-Jenners have revealed about their cosmetic surgeries

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Who survives Squid Game season 3? The full list of survivors revealed

Who survives Squid Game season 3? Full list of survivors revealed

Squid Game creator reveals Jun-ho's original ending after backlash over his season 3 storyline

Squid Game creator reveals Jun-ho's original ending after backlash over his season 3 storyline
Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Who are the Love Island 2025 bombshells? Every bombshell confirmed and rumoured revealed

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Love Island's latest recoupling has fans saying the same thing about Ben and Helena

Love Island's latest recoupling has fans saying the same thing about Ben and Helena

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

Squid Game actor explains why VIP scenes are so different following criticism

Squid Game actor explains why the VIP scenes are so different following criticism

Dumped Love Island star Megan responds to Conor kissing Shakira in 'Snog, Marry, Pie'

Dumped Love Island star Megan responds to Conor kissing Shakira in 'Snog, Marry, Pie'

Jordan North and Addison Rae went for a manicure to chat about her new album 'Addison'

Addison Rae on having an 'Addison summer', writing her album and filming at Iceland

Love Island heart rate challenge results 2025

Love Island heart rate challenge results 2025 stirs villa feud

Squid Game creator explains the shock twist ending and major cameo

Squid Game director explains meaning behind shock twist ending and cameo

Who took Gi-hun's money in Squid Game season 3?

Who took the money in Squid Game season 3? The identity revealed

Every Squid Game season 3 death: Who dies?

Who dies in Squid Game season 3? Every death in order explained

Does Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to Player 456.

Does Player 456 die in Squid Game season 3? Gi-hun's ending explained

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Squid Game's baby is a metaphor for the future generation

Squid Game creator explains hidden meaning behind Player 222's baby

More Movies & TV News

Squid Game boss Hwang Dong-hyuk originally had a different ending for Gi-hun in mind

Squid Game creator reveals shock alternative season 3 ending for Gi-hun

Is the Squid Game Cinematic Universe picture real? The fake edit explained

Is the 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe' real? The truth behind the viral photo explained

Squid Game creator explains hidden meaning behind who won the games in season 3

Who wins in Squid Game season 3? Creator explains ending and hidden meaning

Will there be an American Squid Game? Season 3's ending explained

Will there be an American Squid Game? How season 3's ending sets up spin-off

A fake video claiming that Squid Game season 4 is available to stream is going viral

Is 'Squid Game 4: Welcome To America' real? The fake viral TikTok debunked

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset