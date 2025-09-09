Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin. Picture: Global / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

The big three have something big coming!

Toni Laites, Shakira Khan, and Yasmin Pettet came first, second, and third on series 12 of Love Island, but in fans' eyes they won the show as a trio.

Now referred to as 'The Big Three' or 'The Powerpuff Girls', Toni, Shakira and Yasmin have become loved among the Love Island fandom, and everyone wants to see more of the iconic group together.

Luckily for fans, in an exclusive chat with Capital, Shakira revealed that we will be getting to see much more of them.

She started by talking to us about her new found fame, saying: "I wouldn't call it fame, but walking down the street is a bit different now. It's definitely new."

Toni, Yasmin and Shakira aka The Big Three. Picture: Instagram

She then teased: "The Big Three, we've got some exciting things coming up, hopefully. So stay tuned, watch this space." While she couldn't reveal anymore, we are so excited to see what these three have up their sleeves.

Soon after Toni and Cach Mercer were crowned winners of the show, it was reported that she had been offered a spin-off series with ITV.

An insider told tabloids: “It’s super early days as she’s only just left the villa but there’s talk of Toni being lined up for a spin off based around her life in Vegas as a cabana girl.

They continued: "Shakira and Yas (and Cach!) would feature and her mum would also make appearances. Love Island fans have been loving Leslie on the show and on TikTok."

In her chat with us, Shakira also revealed plans to move to London, and shut down Cach and Harry's plans to not let her and Toni move in together.

Previously, Cach had said to us: "[Toni] said something about living with Shakira, I was like, 'yeah we'll bin that off'."

Harry, who's dating Shakira, quickly added: "Yeah I've checked that as well."

But, Shakira said to us: "Me and Toni are going to get our gaff. And these boys, they can move in together. Like, go and have a little boy pad.

"But they need to stop this because we've already been plotting our interior design."

Love Island's Shakira does her best Toni and Yasmin impressions

