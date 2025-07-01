Love Island's latest recoupling has fans saying the same thing about Ben and Helena

Love Island's latest recoupling has fans saying the same thing about Ben and Helena. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The latest Love Island couples have spurred some chatter about Ben and Helena.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Monday night (30th June), there was a shock recoupling in the Love Island villa in which the boys had to chose the girl they wanted to couple up with.

Taxi driver Ben Holbrough went right before Harrison Solomon and picked Helena Ford which was unexpected as she had been very obviously cracking on with Harrison.

Immediately after the recoupling, Harrison went over to Helena to share his disappointment that they weren't in a couple and set to share a bed that night.

But while Harrison isn't happy, Ben and Helena's shock coupling has excited some fans. Here's why.

Helena had a brief chat with Ben before the recoupling. Picture: ITV

On X, one fan said: "Ben being first to pick Helena was calculated, can't wait for the next dumping." A second wrote: "This must be set up so Ben and Helena get dumped next, and honestly I ain't mad about it."

Another even said: "helena & ben? omg producers open the vote immediately!!" In response one viewer penned, "A double whammy this is the sort of couple up I dream of let me have this producers asapppp," and another said, "innit perfect double elimination".

The last public vote sent Remell Mullins and Megan Forte Clarke packing as they received the least votes for favourite girl and boy in the villa. Historically Love Island have done the same thing but asked fans to vote for their favourite couple, so if that vote happens while Ben and Helena are in a couple it looks like they might be at risk.

BEN AND HELENA IN A COUPLE? IT’S OUR TIME UK. WE KNOW WHAT TO DO. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5nOTeIFaYa — lauren (@laurenlawless_) June 30, 2025

Why would the producers make Ben go first instead of Harrison??? #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/TKWc1Opa6M — Septimus Prime (@septimusajprime) June 30, 2025

Of course, there are fans who are on Helena's side as the audience often have varying opinions on the show. But, not long ago, fans were calling for Ben to be dumped which could put Helena at risk by association.

After the way Ben and Yasmin ended things last week, viewers took to social media to discuss the heated conversation.

"The way he just spoke about yas and treated her there was genuinely one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve sat through," one viewer wrote.

"Why does Ben think it’s okay to talk to women like that?," another added. A third said: "I’m not a fan of Yasmin but is Ben forgetting he ended up with Yasmin cos no one wanted him."

Love Island's Molly Marsh also commented on Instagram saying she thought the way Ben spoke to Yasmin was "vile".

Ben chose to couple up with Helena. Picture: ITV

However, Ben wasn't dumped following the public vote. Although he was in the bottom three, he was saved from a dumping as Remell received the least votes and was sent home.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.