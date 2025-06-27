Love Island fans want Ben dumped from villa after 'disgusting' Yasmin comments

Love Island's Ben and Yasmin's heated conversation has left fans criticising Ben's comments. Picture: ITV

"The way Ben just spoke about Yas and treated her there was genuinely one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve sat through."

Love Island fans are calling for Ben Holbrough to be dumped from the island following his "disrespectful" comments toward Yasmin Pettet in last night's episode (Thursday 26th June).

Ben had been coupled up with Shakira until Shakira chose to recouple with Harry. Yasmin then chose Ben at the recoupling.

After being told by the girls that Ben had apparently been saying stuff about her to the boys, Yasmin then decided to speak to Ben to find out the truth.

Sadly, it all went downhill from there as the conversation became heated, with Ben completely dismissing Yasmin and insulting her by claiming that "no man" wants her and she was "the most irrelevant girl" he's ever met.

His comments couldn't have come at a worse time as the first public vote opened at the end of the episode, and people now want Ben out of the villa.

Yasmin and Ben's conversation get heated fast. Picture: ITV

Prefacing the conversation with a call to avoid drama or an argument, Yasmin told Ben: "You were saying apparently to the boys, 'Oh, Yas no good, no good.' I feel like you're making out that like, you're like the love of my life and I only had eyes for you and that was so not the case."

After Yas had finished talking, Ben then replied: "Are you gonna let me speak?"

Ben appeared to blame Yasmin for picking him in the latest recoupling, to which Yas replied: "Who else would I have chosen at the end of the day?"

As Alima and Harry cheered Yasmin on, a disinterested Ben then continued: "I haven't really been feeling you to be fair."

"Okay, I'm glad you're honest about that now," Yasmin added, sarcastically. "That's like really helpful."

"I gave it a go because I felt like I had to," Ben went on. And when Yas said she didn't think Ben had actually given it a go, he responded: "I didn't really want to, to be fair."

I want to be the level of unbothered that Yasmin is 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9jWQq3EusP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 26, 2025

The conversation then escalated as Yasmin said: "Waste my money, waste whatever... Don't f---ing waste my time."

Ben then retaliated: "I feel like you wasted Shea's time, too. You're lucky Shea even picked you. To be fair, I think you're lucky you're even in here now to be fair."

"If it wasn't for my boy... No one rated you when you were in here, let's just say it. You've only come out your shell because you're in a couple with me," he claimed.

Yas then accused him of being dramatic and suggested he thinks he's on 'The Ben Show'. Not letting Yasmin get a word in, Ben then repeatedly questioned her, asking: "Tell me when I thought it was 'The Ben Show'".

"It's taking everything in me not to snap and say something really sarcastic and b***hy," Yas continued as Ben spoke over her. "Show your true colours," Ben added.

After calling Ben immature, Yas added: "Well listen, I am what I am, I've always been direct..."

"That's why no man wants you," Ben then said. "No man wants you in here."

Love Island's Ben has been called out for his comments to Yasmin. Picture: ITV

As Yasmin got up to leave the conversation, Ben then broke the fourth wall as he shouted: "This is amazing content. You've just given Love Island loads of content, well done. She's made content for the next three weeks, lads."

Ben was then warned by his fellow islanders to stop as he continued to insult Yasmin, saying: "Bro, Yasmin's just the most irrelevant girl I've ever met in my life, man."

The entire conversation was incredibly hard to watch, and viewers have taken to social media to discuss the heated moment.

"The way he just spoke about yas and treated her there was genuinely one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve sat through," one viewer wrote.

"Why does Ben think it’s okay to talk to women like that?," another added, as a third said: "I’m not a fan of Yasmin but is Ben forgetting he ended up with Yasmin cos no one wanted him."

Love Island's Molly Marsh also commented on Instagram saying she thought the way Ben spoke to Yasmin was "vile".

As a public vote looms, viewers are now voting Yasmin as their favourite girl in the villa. And it's not looking good for Ben... Will he be dumped?

