Are Love Island's Ben and Andrada still together?

Are Love Island Ben and Andrada still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Ben Holbrough and Andrada Pop were brutally dumped from the villa, but has their relationship lasted on the outside or have they called it quits?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Islanders Ben Holbrough and Andrada Pop were left stunned, after being brutally dumped from the Love Island villa, after they received the least votes for 'most compatible couple'.

The pair first connected in Casa Amor, where Andrada found herself torn between two connections - Ben, who was unattached, and Dejon Noel-Williams, who was coupled up with Meg Moore, leading to a tense love triangle

Once the love triangle ended, Ben and Andrada began to focus on each other and gradually built their connection, but this was short-lived after being instantly dumped from the island due to viewer votes.

A stunned Andrada said: “I didn’t think that Ben and I were the weakest couple…I felt like our bond was getting stronger and stronger…It’s bittersweet but I’m happy to be leaving with Ben.”

So, now they're out of the villa, has their romance ended or are they still going strong? Here's what we know.

Ben and Andrada after recoupling in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Ben and Andrada still together?

Days after leaving the villa, Ben and Andrada confirmed on Love Island: Aftersun that they're still together and exploring their connection.

The couple, who first found a spark during Casa Amor, shared that they’re "enjoying getting to know each other" especially now the cameras aren't around and the pressure of the show is behind them.

Since regaining access to their phones, both have been sharing sweet snaps of them together on social media. In one Instagram story, Andrada posted an image of them in matching bathrobes captioned: "Reunited ❤️ @ben.holbrough"

Ben and Andrada getting cosy in matching robe. Picture: Instagram

Andrada believes that the love triangle between herself, Ben and Dejon was the reason why viewers voted them least compatible.

She said: "I don't feel like we had enough time to show what me and Ben are actually like, so I feel like people judged us on that triangle." Despite the setback, Andrada wants to see where things go with Ben post-villa as she stated, "it's nice right now".

Ben echoed her sentiments, saying the key to their connection was staying "open and honest with each other" throughout the experience. As he supported Andrada's decision to explore her connection with Dejon, hoping that she'd ultimately chose to be with him.

Andrada and Ben at last night's Aftersun. Picture: Instagram

Read more about Love Island here: