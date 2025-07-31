Why Love Island's Ben and Andrada split explained

31 July 2025, 15:39 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 15:47

Why did Love Island's Ben and Andrada split?
Why did Love Island's Ben and Andrada split? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ben and Andrada have reportedly split after leaving the villa together.

Another one bites the dust? After news that Love Island's Boris Vidovic and Emma Munro split days after leaving the show, Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn soon followed suit and now it seems Ben Holbrough and Andrada Pop are the next couple to have been hit by the 'Love Island curse'.

Like Tommy and Lucy, Ben and Andrada connected during Casa Amor in series 12 and brought their connection back to the main villa. When they returned to the villa, Andrada continued to explore a connection with Dejon Noel-Williams too but he ended up closing that off and Andrada turned her full attention to Ben.

The pair received the fewest votes for most compatible couple and were therefore dumped from the villa. When they were dumped, Ben said he was "looking forward to getting to know" Andrada on the outside and she said: "I felt like mine and Ben’s bond was getting stronger and stronger. It’s bittersweet but I’m happy to be leaving with Ben."

So, why have they broken up? Here's what we know...

Love Island's Ben and Andrada have reportedly split
Love Island's Ben and Andrada have reportedly split. Picture: Instagram

Why did Love Island's Ben and Andrada split?

Neither Ben or Andrada have confirmed a break up yet but rumours were sparked when Ben was seen getting close to TOWIE star Dani Imbert at a press event.

In pictures obtained by the tabloids, Ben and Dani were seen giggling over cocktails and later sharing multiple kisses. A source has said: "There was instant attraction from the moment they met - they spent two hours kissing at the party it was all very intimate.

"It’s clearly very much over with Andrada as Dani seemed to be the only thing on his mind."

Love Island's Ben was seen with Towie star Dani Imbert
Love Island's Ben was seen with Towie star Dani Imbert. Picture: Instagram

While Ben and Andrada haven't commented on their supposed split, Ben recently shared snaps of him heading to an airport which fans believe is for the final dumping of this year's series - in which the dumped islanders are set to return to the villa.

We'll update this page when and if Ben and Andrada addresses the news.

