Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after sparking dating rumours

20 August 2025, 11:45

Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after dating rumours
Love Island's Ben and Alima's romance 'confirmed' after dating rumours. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Alima and Ben sparked dating rumours and now it's been revealed that they're in the "early stages" of dating.

Love Island's Alima Gagigo left the villa single, but, in the days before she was dumped, she shocked viewers as she began to explore a connection with Ben Holbrough.

Despite their early flirtations, Ben stayed in the villa and left much later with Casa Amor bombshell Andrada Pop. However, after Ben kissed TOWIE star Dani Imbert at an event, things swiftly ended between them - leaving Ben single again.

Ben then sparked rumours that he and Alima were dating as he posted a TikTok of the 'soulmate trend' where an app draws your 'soulmate' based on your birthday.

In his video, Ben showed an illustration of someone who looks a lot like Alima. He wrote over it: "This Astra app be knowing me way too much..."

Ben and Alima shocked viewers when they got close after the Heart Rate challenge
Ben and Alima shocked viewers when they got close after the Heart Rate challenge. Picture: ITV

Under his video, Love Island co-star Emily Moran commented: "@Alima come collect ur man x" Similarly, Shakira Khan wrote: "@Alima pls collect ur bf x"

Later, Ben shared a video of him laying on a hotel bed and the comments instantly assumed it had been filmed by Alima. One fan wrote: "Like I know my girl Alima took this video."

Another said, "BELIMA", and a third penned: "So....Alima huh?"

Are Love Island's Ben and Alima dating?

Now, an insider has 'confirmed' that the pair are giving their romance another go, as they told tabloids: "Alima and Ben have grown close since leaving the villa. Ben is single after his split from Andrada and Alima is also a single lady.

"They're enjoying some harmless flirting and are trying to pick up where they left off."

Ben and Alima kiss on Love Island

They added: "It's very early stages and it doesn't mean that anything will actually come of this, but they're enjoying getting to know each other better.

"Either way they're good friends and have a lovely connection."

While the pair haven't officially addressed news of them dating, Alima posted a TikTok where she listed the type of men she didn't want to date.

Love Island co-star Harrison Solomon commented on it: "Boys who aren't called Ben." Alima liked the comment and replied: "Harrison I'm blocking you!"

