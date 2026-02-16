Love Island All Stars’ Belle Hassan’s family issue second statement after shocking walk out

Love Island's Belle's family issue statement after she walked out following calls from home. Picture: YouTube

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan family have pleaded for viewers to "do better" after she's faced backlash over recent villa drama.

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's family have shared a second statement online asking viewers for "kindness" after she's faced online criticism following her explosive rows in recent episodes.

In last night's episode (Sunday 15th February), the girls were given a video call from home and received some honest feedback - specifically Belle and Jessy Potts, who've both had recent arguments with Lucinda Strafford.

During Belle's call with her famous father, Tamer Hassan, she became emotional as he told her to "stay out of people's lanes" and "start smiling" again. Meanwhile, Jessy received brutal feedback from her dad, who said that her recent argument with old friend Lucinda was "out of character".

When the girls later regrouped and reflected on their video calls, Jessy broke down in tears and revealed that her dad felt she hadn’t been coming across in a positive light due to her treatment of Lucinda. Belle then stood up and said, "I can't do this," before walking away off.

Belle broke down in tears during her call from home. Picture: YouTube

Since the episode has aired, Belle's family took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement about her behaviour. They said: “Watching someone you care about be discussed online is never easy. We understand that being on Love Island All Stars means people will have opinions.

"Not everyone will agree with Belle's attitude or behaviour, and that's completely okay. She signed up for a show where her actions would be judged, and we respect that viewers are entitled to their views.

“But there is a difference between criticism and cruelty.”

They added: “Behind the edits, the drama and the headlines is a real person with real feelings, a family, and friends who love her deeply. None of us see the full picture on television, only moments shaped for entertainment.”

Jessy become emotional as she reflected on her call from home. Picture: YouTube

Belle's family clarified that they weren't "asking for sympathy" or "excusing behaviour"; rather, they were asking for kindness. They said: “This post is not about asking for sympathy. It's not about excusing behaviour. It's simply about asking for kindness.

“We've seen before how online hate can have devastating consequences. We cannot ignore that history. You can dislike someone's behaviour. You can disagree. But hateful comments, personal attacks, and threats are never okay."

At the end of the statement, they reminded everyone that reality TV was only "temporary" and that the impact of people's words can "last far longer".

Belle walked off when Jessy became emotional. Picture: YouTube

Many fans shared their love and support for Belle's in the comments of the post. One commented: "Belle doesn’t deserve all the hate she’s getting. I really hope things turn around for her soon 🙏🏾."

Another penned: "Amazingly written and 100% true ❤️."

Meanwhile, one wrote: "You’re amazing Belle never change keep being you. I love you! ❤️💋."

