Love Island All Stars’ Belle Hassan’s family issue second statement after shocking walk out

16 February 2026, 12:27

Love Island's Belle's family issue statement after she walked out following calls from home
Love Island's Belle's family issue statement after she walked out following calls from home. Picture: YouTube

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan family have pleaded for viewers to "do better" after she's faced backlash over recent villa drama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's family have shared a second statement online asking viewers for "kindness" after she's faced online criticism following her explosive rows in recent episodes.

In last night's episode (Sunday 15th February), the girls were given a video call from home and received some honest feedback - specifically Belle and Jessy Potts, who've both had recent arguments with Lucinda Strafford.

During Belle's call with her famous father, Tamer Hassan, she became emotional as he told her to "stay out of people's lanes" and "start smiling" again. Meanwhile, Jessy received brutal feedback from her dad, who said that her recent argument with old friend Lucinda was "out of character".

When the girls later regrouped and reflected on their video calls, Jessy broke down in tears and revealed that her dad felt she hadn’t been coming across in a positive light due to her treatment of Lucinda. Belle then stood up and said, "I can't do this," before walking away off.

Belle pictured during her call from home.
Belle broke down in tears during her call from home. Picture: YouTube

Since the episode has aired, Belle's family took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement about her behaviour. They said: “Watching someone you care about be discussed online is never easy. We understand that being on Love Island All Stars means people will have opinions.

"Not everyone will agree with Belle's attitude or behaviour, and that's completely okay. She signed up for a show where her actions would be judged, and we respect that viewers are entitled to their views.

“But there is a difference between criticism and cruelty.”

They added: “Behind the edits, the drama and the headlines is a real person with real feelings, a family, and friends who love her deeply. None of us see the full picture on television, only moments shaped for entertainment.”

Jessy pictured crying with the girls comforting her.
Jessy become emotional as she reflected on her call from home. Picture: YouTube

Belle's family clarified that they weren't "asking for sympathy" or "excusing behaviour"; rather, they were asking for kindness. They said: “This post is not about asking for sympathy. It's not about excusing behaviour. It's simply about asking for kindness.

“We've seen before how online hate can have devastating consequences. We cannot ignore that history. You can dislike someone's behaviour. You can disagree. But hateful comments, personal attacks, and threats are never okay."

At the end of the statement, they reminded everyone that reality TV was only "temporary" and that the impact of people's words can "last far longer".

Belle pictured walking away from the firepit.
Belle walked off when Jessy became emotional. Picture: YouTube

Many fans shared their love and support for Belle's in the comments of the post. One commented: "Belle doesn’t deserve all the hate she’s getting. I really hope things turn around for her soon 🙏🏾."

Another penned: "Amazingly written and 100% true ❤️."

Meanwhile, one wrote: "You’re amazing Belle never change keep being you. I love you! ❤️💋."

Read the statement in full here:

Watching someone you care about be discussed online is never easy. We understand that being on Love Island All Stars means people will have opinions. Not everyone will agree with Belle's attitude or behaviour, and that's completely okay. She signed up for a show where her actions would be judged, and we respect that viewers are entitled to their views.

But there is a difference between criticism and cruelty.

Behind the edits, the drama and the headlines is a real person with real feelings, a family, and friends who love her deeply. None of us see the full picture on television, only moments shaped for entertainment.

This post is not about asking for sympathy. It's not about excusing behaviour. It's simply about asking for kindness.

We've seen before how online hate can have devastating consequences. We cannot ignore that history.

You can dislike someone's behaviour. You can disagree. But hateful comments, personal attacks, and threats are never okay.

Please remember, reality TV is temporary. The impact of words can last far longer.

Let's do better.🤍

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Kyra has responded to Curtis 'dumping' her in shocking social post

Love Island's Kyra responds to Curtis 'dumping' her in shocking social post

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard addressing what's next for him and Kyra Lizama

Love Island's Curtis addresses Kyra "rebound" claims and current relationship status

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island winner Amber Gill delivers harsh review of All Stars 2026

Love Island's Amber shares brutal reaction to Belle, Scott & Leanne triangle

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Hot On Capital

MAFS Australia Micah and Ankita pictured on their wedding day and posing with in the car together.

MAFS Australia couple kicked off the show after damning allegations

'Second Married at First Sight' coming to E4

MAFS UK and Australia coming together for spin-off 'Second Married at First Sight'

How to watch Wuthering Heights online via streaming

When will Wuthering Heights 2026 be on streaming? How to watch online

Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20

Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20
American Horror Story season 13 cast confirmed with Jessica Lange and Evan Peters returning

American Horror Story season 13 cast revealed with Jessica Lange returning

Jesy Nelson has revealed that she's stepping back from music

Jesy Nelson reveals why she's stepping back from music

Jesy Nelson explains real reason why she left Little Mix in new docuseries

Jesy Nelson explains heartbreaking real reason she left Little Mix in new docuseries

Capital's Secret Fiancé's surprise proposal LIVE on the radio

Tom Grennan helps us pull off the best surprise proposal

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time Disco Occasionally listening parties

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time Disco Occasionally listening parties

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
Love Island All Stars' Belle's reaction to Scott and Leanne

Love Island's Belle slammed for 'salty' reaction to Scott going back to Leanne

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon's age, what series he was on and more

Lauren on a podcast and Harrison's All Stars promo image.

Love Island's Lauren reveals if she'd go on All Stars to confront ex Harrison

Why Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split revealed

Real reason Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split revealed

A screenshot from Toni's TikTok and Harrison pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Toni Laites breaks silence on Harrison Solomon being in All Stars

Lauren pictured on a podcast and Harrison walking into the villa.

Love Island's Lauren claims she and Harrison planned to get back together

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

Joey and Jessy pictured on the NTA red carpet in 2024 and pictured in the villa.

What happened between Jessy Potts and Joey Essex? Why they split explained

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

MAFS Australia's Stella Mick's promo image and posing.

MAFS Australia's Stella's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

More Movies & TV News

Love Island All Stars' Jessy arrived during the Heart Rate Challenge

What are the Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge results?

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Shakira and Harry pictured posing together and in their new flat.

Love Island's Shakira and Harry celebrate huge relationship milestone

Lauren Wood reacting to Harrison Solomon entering Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Harrison slammed by ex Lauren for All stars appearance

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

Love Island's Jessy Potts age, what series she was on and more

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton