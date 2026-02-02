Love Island’s Belle Hassan's famous dad reacts to Sean Stone drama

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars Belle Hassan has a famous dad, who she's name-dropped in the villa - here's everything you need to know about him.

Not only did Love Island All Stars contestant Belle Hassan grow up with a famous dad, Tamer Hassan, but she's said he pulled some strings to ensure her villa debut in 2019.

Belle was first on Love Island when she was just 21 years old, during series 5. Despite her dad helping her get a place on the show, she was dumped from the Island with Anton Danyluk before making it to the final.

After her first Love Island appearance, Tamer revealed he was "very proud" of her and the way she had conducted herself. As Belle tries to find love for a second time, here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Belle Hassan's dad?

Belle is the daughter of Hollywood actor Tamer Hassan, who is best known for his roles in Clash of the Titans, Batman Begins, and The Football Factory.

Despite an early career in amateur boxing, a sustained injury forced him to shift his focus to running his own nightclubs and restaurants. It wasn't until he was cast in The Football Factory alongside Danny Dyer that he got his big break in 2004.

Over the years, he acted in many gritty British crime dramas, but one of his biggest roles came in 2016, when he played one of the Khals in Game of Thrones.

Tamer has been married for many years to wife Karen and they have two children Belle and Taser.

Although her dad didn't help her land All Stars in 2026, back in 2019 Belle revealed how he helped her first get on the show. She told Closer: "I had a conversation with my dad and he asked me if I wanted to do the show.

"I didn’t really think much of it and before I knew it one of his friends [got me in contact] with someone at ITV and then I did the audition and started the application process."

Since being on All Stars, Belle has discussed her dad's celebrity status with Leanne Amaning, telling her that she could relate to Jack Keating, who also has a famous parent.

She said: "My dad's an actor. He does like a lot of British films and stuff."

After Belle's recent rows on the show, her Dad has shown full support, writing on Instagram: "You are a beautiful strong driven honest beautiful woman you stand strong my princess and don't let any of this spoil your journey we all love you."

He also said: "You hold your head up [high] my princess you're my beautiful baby girl and you're a Queen of Queens.

"You deserve so much better and this [weak] little boy is not it your will be back home with us soon we love you and we are all very proud of you."

