Why did Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk split?

15 January 2026, 21:10 | Updated: 15 January 2026, 22:29

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.
Love Island's Belle and Anton dated in 2019. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk found love in 2019, but why did they split? Here's what happened.

Former Love Island couple Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk left the show loved-up together. However, they announced their split just five weeks after leaving the villa.

The pair first met during Casa Amor, when Belle entered as a bombshell and quickly developed a strong connection with Anton. Days before being dumped from the villa, they went on a memorable helicopter date and expressed their feelings for each other.

After leaving the show, Belle and Anton continued dating in the real world and even went on a romantic couple's break in Majorca. However, there was trouble in paradise as just two weeks later, they split up.

As Belle hopes for a second chance at love on Love Island All Stars, here’s why the couple split.

Belle and Anton pictured looking serious in the villa.
Belle and Anton were the second couple to split in 2019. Picture: ITV

Why did Belle and Anton split?

Following their Majorca holiday, Anton left Belle in the UK to go partying in Ibiza with DJ and idol Craig David - who he famously cried about meeting in the Love Island villa. However, back at home, Belle decided to call it quits on the relationship after seeing him party in Ibiza.

She posted an indirect message to Anton on Instagram stories: "Know your worth. Know the different between what you're getting and what you deserve". Following the breakup, a source close to Belle spoke to tabloids, saying: "Belle has seen all the pictures and videos of Anton in Ibiza and now just wants out.

"She feels he’s disrespecting their relationship and can’t see him changing his ways."

In 2024, Anton appeared on the first season of Love Island All Stars, where he became a finalist with Georgia Harrison. Although the couple left the villa looking like the dream couple, they shortly ended their relationship, with distance reportedly being a key factor in the split.

When it was revealed that Belle would be on the upcoming All Stars season, Anton took a swipe at both the show and his ex-girlfriend on social media. Although he shared he "wasn't surprised" to see her joining the show, he did wish her "nothing but the best".

