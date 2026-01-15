Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

15 January 2026, 21:00 | Updated: 15 January 2026, 22:25

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series
Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Belle Hassan is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age and what happened on her series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With a new hair do, Belle Hassan is on Love Island All Stars hoping to find her husband.

The 27-year-old makeup artist from Bromley first appeared on Love Island seven years ago in 2019. While on the show, she met Anton Danyluk but they split just weeks after leaving the villa.

Ahead of her All Stars stint, Belle has said she's now "a little bit" more mature, explaining that she's not shy anymore and is ready to let viewers, and the boys in the villa, see more of her personality.

As she sets out to find love among the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast, here's everything you need to know about Belle including who she last dated and what happened on her first Love Island series.

Belle Hassan is looking for love on All Stars 2026
Belle Hassan is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan?

Belle is 27 years old. She was first on Love Island when she was just 21 years old.

Where is Love Island's Belle from?

The makeup artist and All Stars contestant is from Bromley.

What season of Love Island was Belle Hassan on?

Belle first appeared on series 5 of Love Island in 2019. She entered the show as a bombshell on day 26 and five days later coupled up with Anton.

Later, Belle and Anton ended up in the bottom three coupled after receiving the most votes from their fellow islanders. Then, after a public vote, they received the fewest votes and were dumped from the villa.

Belle was on Love Island in 2019
Belle was on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV

What happened between Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk?

After meeting on Love Island series 5, Belle and Anton split just weeks after being dumped from the villa and just two weeks after their first holiday together. It was said that the split happened after Belle felt disrespected by Anton.

A source told the tabloids: "Belle has seen all the pictures and videos of Anton in Ibiza and now just wants out. She feels he’s disrespecting their relationship and can’t see him changing his ways."

While Anton was out in Ibiza, Belle shared a cryptic message to her Instagram which said: "Know your worth. Know the different between what you're getting and what you deserve."

Love Island's Belle and Anton split soon after leaving the villa
Love Island's Belle and Anton split soon after leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

Who is Belle Hassan's ex-boyfriend?

Before Love Island All Stars, Belle said: "I’m sick of heartbreak and I’m ready to meet someone new."

Early in 2025, Belle split from rugby player Luke Crosbie. After being MIA from social media for a while she returned and alleged emotional abuse, telling fans she was "at the lowest point" of her life.

Why did Belle Hassan and Luke Crosbie split?

Not much else is known about their relationship and how it ended but the pair had gone public in 2025 with Belle relocating to Edinburgh to live with the sport star and opening up a salon there.

Belle split with ruby player Luke Crosbie in early 2025
Belle split with ruby player Luke Crosbie in early 2025. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Belle's Instagram?

You can find Belle's socials here: bellehassan

