When Is The Love Island Baby Challenge & What Can We Expect To See In 2019?

22 July 2019, 11:54

When will the 2019 Love Island baby challenge air?
When will the 2019 Love Island baby challenge air? Picture: Love Island ITV2

We've seen some amazing challenges from the series so far, but everyone is looking forward to the baby challenge, so when will it hit our TV screens?

Love Island 2019 is fully under way and has provided us with a whole load of drama, but as the series pushing on, people are wondering when the baby challenge will air, which puts couples to the test and is always one of the funniest episodes going.

Previous series' have seen Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes become parents to their son, Cash Hughes, who became something of a national treasure back in 2017, and couples cracking under the strain of being throwing into the deep end.

Together, they have to feed, wash, dress and comfort their screaming babies and it often proved too much for some of the islanders, such as Megan Barton Hanson and Josh Denzel in last year's series and revealing cracks in some relationships.

The baby challenge is usually one of the very last task put to the islanders, when most of the couples have been established, to see how they would work as a family down the line, and naturally, it makes for amazing TV when their fake babies can't stop crying.

People are also looking out for the lie detector challenge, which usually brings some of the most intense fallouts of the series, when seemingly solid couples crumble under the pressure of being asked tricky questions.

The challenge usually comes close to the end of the series, however, rumours were floating about that the show's bosses had scrapped it due to fears of contestants' mental health following the death of a Jeremy Kyle guest after failing the test.

After Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague quickly fell for each other, with Tommy even sleeping with her soft toy, Ellie-Belly, we predict that they're going to thrive during the challenge, and Maura and Curtis may crack under the pressure of being a relatively new couple with a baby... so watch this space!

