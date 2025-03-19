Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

19 March 2025, 11:59

Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours
Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island 2024 winner Mimii Ngulube sparked dating rumours with Ayo Odukoya at a basketball game. But now she's responded to the speculation.

Love Island's Mimii Ngulube won the show in 2024 with Josh Oyinsan but broke up shortly after leaving the villa. While she was on the show, she had been in a couple with Ayo Odukoya which seemed to be going very well until the dreaded Casa Amor came about and Ayo's head was turned by Jess Spencer.

Even when Ayo was with Jess, it was clear Mimii's feelings for him were still there and fans of the show will remember the awkward moment she crawled onto the terrace - it's giving Ekin-Su circa 2022 - in hopes that Ayo would meet her for a chat. But he stayed loyal to Jess and refused to meet her. Awks!

Now, with Ayo and Jess no longer together and Mimii a single women, Ayo and Mimii have sparked dating rumours as pictures of them at a basketball match emerged.

Mimii stole Ayo back in a shock recoupling
Mimii stole Ayo back in a shock recoupling. Picture: ITV

Mimii and Ayo were sat next to each other with Love Island All Stars finalists Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje which had people thinking they were on a double date.

And the fans were not mad about it, with them rushing to the comments in support of a possible Mimii and Ayo reunion. One fan wrote: "they look good together idc they're meant to be"

Another said: "I knew it wasn't over when she went crawling on that balcony - get your man girl!!"

A third said they were "soulmates" - big claims!

Mimii replies to fans on TikTok
Mimii replies to fans on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

But sadly for fans of them together, Mimii has responded and shut down any dating speculation. Under one TikTok of the four of them, she wrote: "We were all invited to the game. End of discussion."

Fans responded to her comment saying she didn't have to defend herself and she replied: "I promise I'm done explaining it now yall [laughing emoji heart emoji]."

So it looks like a Mimii and Ayo romance is off the cards. However we can't forget that even Ayo's family were behind him and Mimii being an item.

Ayo upsets Mimii in game of dares

When the finalists were surprised with their families on the show last summer, Ayo’s brother said: "Personally, I feel Mimii's a better suit. The reason why I say that is because opposites do attract."

"She might not bring it out of you as much as Jess. She's a lovely girl, she's very respectful. That's just me looking from the outside."

