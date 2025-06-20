Who is Love Island's Ayo dating after Jess split? Meet new girlfriend Alicia Scholes

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya appears to be dating Manchester United legend Paul Scholes' daughter Alicia.

Love Island star Ayo Odukoya has a new girl on the scene following his split from Jess Spencer, and it's the daughter of a footballing legend.

After initially being in a couple with Mimii Ngulube in series 11 last summer, Ayo had his head turned by Jess during Casa Amor and the pair made it to the final together. Jess and Ayo split not too long after leaving the show and Jess moved on with BLHACK LONDON founder Braydon Hackett, the cousin of Matilda Draper's boyfriend and TOWIE star Roman Hackett.

But now, Ayo is in the news after he and Manchester United Paul Scholes' daughter Alicia went Instagram official.

Who is Love Island's Ayo girlfriend?

Ayo appears to be dating Alicia Scholes, the daughter of football pundit Paul Scholes.

Rumours that the pair were dating began when Alicia shared a photo dump on Instagram which includes a phot of her holding hands with an anonymous man. Eagle eyed fans were quick to spot Ayo had been wearing the same hoodie that the mystery man was wearing.

She then followed this up with another photo dump including a picture of her with her arm around a man's neck who suspiciously looked like Ayo.

After all this soft launching, Alicia shared some selfies with Ayo, simply captioning the post with a white heart, seemingly confirming fan speculation.

Alicia takes after her sportsman dad as she plays netball professionally. The 24 year old plays for London Pulse in the Netball Super League and represents England at an international level.

Love Island's Jess confirmed her split from Ayo in a TikTok comment last year.

A fan commented on one of her videos suggesting Ayo still needed to ask her to be his girlfriend, writing: "Girl he needs to ask you yesterday."

Jess replied: "Girl says who? The internet? He doesn't need to ask me because we're not together anymore. Let it go."

