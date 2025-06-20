Who is Love Island's Ayo dating after Jess split? Meet new girlfriend Alicia Scholes

20 June 2025, 15:10

Love Island's Ayo hard launches new girlfriend
Love Island's Ayo hard launches new girlfriend. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya appears to be dating Manchester United legend Paul Scholes' daughter Alicia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Ayo Odukoya has a new girl on the scene following his split from Jess Spencer, and it's the daughter of a footballing legend.

After initially being in a couple with Mimii Ngulube in series 11 last summer, Ayo had his head turned by Jess during Casa Amor and the pair made it to the final together. Jess and Ayo split not too long after leaving the show and Jess moved on with BLHACK LONDON founder Braydon Hackett, the cousin of Matilda Draper's boyfriend and TOWIE star Roman Hackett.

But now, Ayo is in the news after he and Manchester United Paul Scholes' daughter Alicia went Instagram official.

Ayo and Jess came second on Love Island season 11
Ayo and Jess came second on Love Island season 11. Picture: Shutterstock

Who is Love Island's Ayo girlfriend?

Ayo appears to be dating Alicia Scholes, the daughter of football pundit Paul Scholes.

Rumours that the pair were dating began when Alicia shared a photo dump on Instagram which includes a phot of her holding hands with an anonymous man. Eagle eyed fans were quick to spot Ayo had been wearing the same hoodie that the mystery man was wearing.

She then followed this up with another photo dump including a picture of her with her arm around a man's neck who suspiciously looked like Ayo.

After all this soft launching, Alicia shared some selfies with Ayo, simply captioning the post with a white heart, seemingly confirming fan speculation.

Alicia takes after her sportsman dad as she plays netball professionally. The 24 year old plays for London Pulse in the Netball Super League and represents England at an international level.

Love Island's Jess confirmed her split from Ayo in a TikTok comment last year.

A fan commented on one of her videos suggesting Ayo still needed to ask her to be his girlfriend, writing: "Girl he needs to ask you yesterday."

Jess replied: "Girl says who? The internet? He doesn't need to ask me because we're not together anymore. Let it go."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island bombshell Yasmin Pettet sparks wild fan theory

Love Island Yasmin Pettet sparks bizarre theory with her perfect posture

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Watch the singles in Love Island USA try to find love.

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Hot On Capital

Beyoncé fan complains after paying £900 for Cowboy Carter Tour ticket with "no view"

Beyoncé fans complain after paying £900 for Cowboy Carter Tour tickets with "no view"

Live-action How To Train Your Dragon completely cut the Toothless vs. Terrible Terrors scene

How To Train Your Dragon director explains why they removed key Toothless scene

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

Lizzo admits she tried Ozempic following weight loss transformation

Lizzo admits she tried Ozempic following weight loss transformation

Mariah Carey performing at Capital's Summertime Ball

Mariah Carey reveals she doesn’t have a birthday and shares what ‘Mariah lighting’ actually is
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 will be aired on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 22nd June

When is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The shocking ending explained

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The twist ending explained

Bad Bunny explains why he refuses to tour the US with Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour

Bad Bunny explains why he refuses to tour the US with Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour

Love Island star Shea's family react to Tommy's 'lanky lamp post' diss

Love Island star Shea's family react to Tommy's 'lanky lamp post' diss

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

Love Island 2025 stars have connections with former villa residents

Love Island 2025 contestants with secret connections to former villa stars

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 line-up: Every contestant revealed

Where is Jenna Marbles now? It's been five years since she quit the internet

Where is Jenna Marbles now? What happened to her after she quit YouTube in 2020

Internet

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island 2025? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after being dumped

Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after shock dumping

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+
Who is Love Island bombshell Yasmin? Her age, job where she's from and more

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Her age, job, where she's from and more

Who is Emily Moran on Love Island? Get to know the bombshell here

Who is Love Island's Emily Moran? Her age, job, where's she from and more

More Movies & TV News

We Were Liars is this summer's hotly anticipated thriller

We Were Liars cast has some really famous faces - here's why you recognise them

Love Island's Ben exposed by 'girlfriend' of two years with leaked text messages

Viral text messages rumoured to be about Love Island's Ben debunked

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island's Ben unrecognisable before £3000 hair transplant

Love Island's Ben before and after £3000 hair transplant

Chappell Roan says the online hate she gets makes her cry

Chappell Roan says it hurts that people "hate" her personality instead of her music

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset