Where Is Love Island Australia’s Jaxon Human Now?

Love Island Australia's Jaxon Human is pursing a modelling and acting career. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Love Island Australia introduced us to darling Jaxon Human in series 1, a Sons Of Anarchy lookalike who loves motorbikes - so what is he up to now?

Failing to find love in the Spanish villa, despite everyone thinking he found his perfect match with Shelby, Jaxon left the Love Island Australia villa as single as he went in.

Why Love Island Australia's Jaxon Human and Shelby Didn't Work Out

So where is Jaxon Human now? Does he still talk to any of his Love Island cast mates? Here’s what we know about the Harley lover two years after his exit:

Jaxon Human failed to find his 'One' in the Love Island Australia visit. Picture: ITV2

Life after Love Island for Jaxon wasn’t too different from life before. He didn’t take the popular celebrity path of more reality TV and instead, despite his height, took to modelling. It's also believed he wants to try a spot of acting.

A quick look on his Instagram page and you can see the reality star has built himself quite the portfolio. He also lends his rugged face to do some clothing sponsorship deals.

Judging by his social media pages too, he is very much still into spreading positivity and currently still living in Australia.

How old is Jaxon Human now?

Jaxon is now 26 years old. He was born in September 1993.

Does Jaxon Human still talk to his Love Island co-stars?

It doesn’t look like the tennis coach has remained close friends with any of his fellow islanders.

Friendships and relationships become stretched in the Love Island Australia villa towards the end of the show and therefore not many strong connections were formed.