Love Island Australia Feuds: The Cast Who Still Can’t Deal With Each Other

9 July 2020, 16:41

Love Island feuds: Who fell out after the ITV2 show was filmed?
Love Island feuds: Who fell out after the ITV2 show was filmed? Picture: Instagram

Erin Barnett, Cassidy McGill and Tayla Damir are just some of the Love Island Australia cast who hated one another. So who are still feuding outside of the villa?

Love Island Australia has kept us entertained this summer with love triangles, hot romances and let’s not forget, the big bust ups.

The likes of Grant Crapp, Tayla Damir, Erin Barnett and Millie Fuller were all Love Island Australia cast mates who loved to air their strong opinions, cause rows and even bust ups.

Love Island Australia's Millie Fuller Looks Very Different From Her Villa Days

So who from Love Island series one still can’t deal with each other? What feuds happened outside of the villa? Here’s all the drama you need to know about and be warned, there are spoilers ahead:

Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp's break up meant there was no love loss between these two
Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp's break up meant there was no love loss between these two. Picture: ITV2

Tayla and Grant’s break up fall out

Yes, they had massive dramas getting together and yes, they won Love Island 2018 but sadly, you won’t find the two of them in the same room together now.

Despite looking like they’d leave Love Island and get married, Tayla soon discovered that Grant actually had a secret girlfriend all along and their break up was just as messy.

Erin and Eden’s public dispute

Another perfect Love Island couple were hit by major problems as soon as they left the villa.

Erin and Eden made a public announcement about their split which was followed by further accusations of cheating and abuse.

Erin and Eden's romance couldn't survive normal life outside the villa
Erin and Eden's romance couldn't survive normal life outside the villa. Picture: ITV2

Erin and Natasha's friendship fallout

Before Natasha left the villa thanks to Josh recouping with Cassidy, Erin and Tash were the best of villa friends.

However, pictures emerged of Eden on his birthday boat with his arm around Natasha and we can all imagine how well that went down with Erin…

View this post on Instagram

🦄 @fashionnova fashionnovapartner

A post shared by TASHA 👼🏼 (@tashacherie) on

Cassidy and Grant continue feud

Of course, we all know how horrible it got for these two in the Love Island Australia villa and trust us, it didn’t get better after they left.

In fact, Cassidy point blank refuses to even talk about him.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Miller Fuller is accused of having cosmetic

Love Island Australia Millie Fuller’s Transformation: Viewers Can’t Believe How Different She Looks
Love Island Australia: Mac left without finding love

Love Island Australia: Where Is Mac Now?

Love Island Australia is filmed in Mallorca

Where Was Love Island Australia Season 1 Filmed? Incredible Location Of The Villa
Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan are Instagram official!

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott And Lucie Donlan Confirm They're Dating With Instagram Posts
Love Island Australia: The real reason Erin and Eden split

What’s The Real Reason Love Island Australia’s Erin And Eden Split?

Hot On Capital

What is 'FYP' on TikTok?

Why Do People Comment 'FYP' On TikTok & What Does It Mean?

Features

Gyms, pools and leisure centres can finally reopen their doors!

Gyms, Pools And Leisure Centres Can Reopen From 25 July, Says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

Coronavirus

Harry Styles postponed his 2020 tour to next year

Harry Styles Apparently Paid His Tour Crew’s Salaries After Postponing Love On Tour
One Direction finished in third place on The X Factor.

Who Won X Factor The Year One Direction Appeared On The Show?
Addison Rae fans worried for her well being during social media silence

Why Did People Think TikTok's Addison Rae Had Died? Social Media Silence Explained
Addison Rae apologises for 'all lives matter' re-post breaking social media silence

Addison Rae Apologises For Re-Posting 'All Lives Matter' Video & The Internet Is Divided

More Movies & TV News

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been cancelled.

‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Gets Cancelled By Netflix After Two Seasons
Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has welcomed a baby!

Gogglebox’s Shaun Malone Welcomes First Baby & Announces Name
Glee cast pray for Naya Rivera's safe return after she goes missing

Glee Stars Pray For Naya Rivera's Safe Return As She Goes Missing In Lake
Jodie Comer faces criticism for 'dating a Republican'

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer Feels Wrath Of Twitter For 'Dating A Trump Supporter'
Zac Efron's latest rumoured romance is Lily Collins

Who Is Zac Efron's Girlfriend? 'Down to Earth' Star's Relationship History Revealed