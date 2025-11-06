Love Island star announced as the first Eurovision contestant for 2026

First-ever Love Island star set to perform in the Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Eurovision Song Contest

By Abbie Reynolds

A Love Island season eight star has been announced as the first Eurovision contestant for 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For the first time in the show's history, a Love Island star is going to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest.

On Thursday 6th November, the first contestant for Eurovision 2026 - which is being held in Vienna - was revealed as proud Cypriot Antigoni Buxton, who will be representing Cyprus.

The news was announced via an Instagram post saying: "We have our first artist for Vienna 2026! 🇨🇾 Antigoni will represent Cyprus at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in May 🎤 #Eurovision2026 #Eurovision70"

Antigoni replied to the post saying: "I’m so honoured 🥹 Cyprus I will make you proud 🇨🇾"

Love Island's Antigoni is representing Cyprus in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: ITV

When was Antigoni on Love Island?

Antigoni appeared on the dating show back in 2022 on season eight. She had a relatively short villa journey as she entered as a bombshell on day 17 but was dumped on day 25.

On her first day, she took Dami Hope, Davide Sanclimenti and Jay Younger. The next day, Davide chose to couple up with her. But the following week she ended up in a couple with Charlie Radnedge.

Then the cast with the most votes had to chose one boy and one girl to dump from the villa and they chose Antigoni and Charlie.

Even before her Love Island stint, Antigoni was pursing her career as a musician and just recently she was the opening act for Eleni Foureira, who represented Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.