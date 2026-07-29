Are Love Island's Angelista and Simba still together?

29 July 2026, 15:26 | Updated: 29 July 2026, 15:44

Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba pictured at the final and smiling in a selfie.
Are Love Island's Angelista and Simba still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Angelista and Simba came third place on series 13, but are they still together now or have they split?

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Let's be real, Love Island couple Angelista Gunda and Simba experienced many highs and lows on the show, but the pair left the villa stronger than ever - and in love!

OG Islander Angelista initially coupled up with Ope Sowande, but things quickly changed when Simba walked through the villa doors. Despite building a strong connection, Angelista and Simba's relationship was tested when Simba explored connections with Mica Harris and Casa Amor bombshell Mara Pirez.

When Simba returned to the villa with Mara, everyone was speechless, with Angelista's family even claiming he was "banned" from their house. However, he swiftly ended things with Mara and reconciled with Angelista.

Having finished in third place and now back in the real world, are they still together or have things ended? Here's there latest.

Love Island's Simba and Mara Pirez pictured during Casa Amor.
Love Island's Simba became close with Mara during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Angelista and Simba still together?

Yes, Angelista and Simba are still together and are very loved up!

After finishing in third place the couple spoke to host Maya Jama about their Love Island journey. Simba said: "It's mental. It's surreal to even be here, you know.

"Just surrounded by everyone, seeing everyone's faces, all the other old islanders as well, feeling all the love. Genuinely it's a very happy moment."

Angelista added: "I didn't think I would be here to be honest. Even when it got to The Heart Rate Challenge, I was like, 'oh I'm still here for this'. And then it got to Casa and I'm like, 'oh I'm still here for this'. How am I still here?"

Simba even revealed he had "something big" planned to celebrate Angelista's birthday, which was a day after the final.

Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba pictured cuddling at a recoupling.
Love Island's Angelista and Simba became a fan-favourite couple. Picture: ITV

After the live final, the stats from the voting figures were revealed and showed that Angelitsa and Smiba were very close to coming in second place.

While the winners, Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak, had a clear lead with almost half of the total votes, the race for second place was much closer. Kavan Murphy and Jasmine Müller had just 1.1% more of the votes than Angelista and Simba.

Viewers were quick to share their disappointment on Instagram. One commented: "damn angie and simba were so close, should’ve been 2nd!!🫠."

Someone else commented: "I wish simba and angelista at least came second or something."

Even former Love Island star Ciaran Davies shared his opinion, commenting: "3rd place is unfair, well done both 👏👏."

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