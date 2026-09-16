Love Island's Angelista and Simba reveal huge relationship milestone

16 September 2026, 13:04

Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa on the NTA's red carpet and pictured posing together.
Love Island's Angelista and Simba reveal huge relationship milestone. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Are Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa dating? Here's what they've said about being girlfriend and boyfriend.

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Cuffing season is in full swing as Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa are the next couple from Love Island series 13 to make their relationship official.

Angelista and Simba quickly built a romance in the villa; however, their relationship was tested when Simba explored a connection with Mica Harris and Casa Amor bombshell Mara Pirez.

When Simba returned to the main villa with Mara, everyone was speechless, but it wasn't long until he ended things and reconciled with Angelista.

Having finished in third place and now enjoying life together in the real world, things are better than ever. They're officially a couple!

Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa pictured in the villa.
Love Island's Angelista and Simba finished in third place. Picture: ITV

Simba hard launched his relationship with Angelista on Instagram in a very chilled manner, he simply posted a series of pictures posing and captioned it: "My girlfriend took these pics x".

Many of their fellow Islanders showed support for the couple in the comments, Ellie Chadwick wrote: "Ayyy did I hear girlfriend!👏" While Ope Sowande commented: "Eh eh?! Gurl fren?!!!!! LETS GO".

Even newly single Islander Lorenzo Alessi commented: "❤️❤️❤️".

Let's hope that in the upcoming weeks we'll learn more about how Simba asked Angelista to be his girlfriend.

Fans were delighted by the news that Angelista and Simba are now official and flooded the comments with love for the couple. One fan commented: "ahhh exactly! Simbalista my winners😭💕"

Another fan wrote: "Your girlfriend takes good pictures 😂. Congratulations to you and Angelista! ❤️"

A third person penned: "Yayyyyyy Simbalista making moves ❤️❤️🔥🔥 best couple ever"

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