Love Island's Simba has been "banned" from Angelista's house

Love Island's Angie's brother's opinion on Simba. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island star Angelista Gunda's brothers have revealed there mum has actually banned Simba from the family home!

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Things finally appear to be looking up for Angelista Gunda and Simba after a rocky Love Island journey. However, the opinions of Angie's brothers and mum could change everything once the couple return to the outside world - or if they visit the villa for family day.

Before Casa Amor, Angelista and Simba were in a good place, but that quickly changed the moment Simba met Casa Amor bombshell Mara Pirez. The pair connected so well that he decided to bring Mara back to the main villa, a controversial move that shocked everyone.

In true Love Island fashion, Simba started to doubt his decision once he was back in the main villa, and it wasn't long before he gave Mara the cold shoulder. When Mara was later dumped, Simba rekindled his romance with Angelista.

Although the couple seem happier than ever now, it would seem Angelista's brothers and mum back home have their doubts which could make family day very awkward for him.

Love Island's Angie and Simba are coupled together again. Picture: ITV

Angelista's brothers appeared on Tyrique Hyde's podcast, where he asked them whether she should ditch Simba or stay with him to in hopes of reaching the final.

Her older brother, Dyan, replied: "She got to ride out her options until something else come. Yeah, but if somebody that come that's genuinely feeling it, I think she'd be gone."

Her younger brother, Alex, chimed in: "The Angie that I know, from outside of the villa and the type of man that she deals with, I know all it takes is one red flag and you're gone."

Tyrique then joked that Angelista supposedly "runs a strict program", but it hasn't looked "real strict" to him, which her brothers agreed with.

Angie's older brother even claimed that he planned to have words with Angie about Simba being in the "dog house", as it appeared to him it was more of a "mansion". He added: "Maybe there was a dog house that we didn't get to see."

Love Island Angie's brothers appeared on Tyrique's live stream. Picture: Twitch

During the live stream, Tyrique also claimed that Angelista's brothers and family will likely accept Simba once he leaves the villa. He even joked that they'd probably end up making TikToks together.

Angie's younger brother immediately disputed this, saying: "The thing is, my mum is on him as well. Maybe even worse than us, you know. Seriously."

If that wasn't bad enough, Angelista's older brother added that their mum has implemented a strict rule that Simba can't come to the house.

They said: "She [mum] said he can't come to the crib still."

Awkward! Especially now that Angelista and Simba have officially shared 'I love yous'... Maybe she'll lift the ban.

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