Love Island's Angelista reveals she flew to Majorca to be on the show in 2025

18 August 2026, 09:24

Love Island's Angelista Gunda in the villa and picture with Simba Kudyiwa.
Love Island's Angelista reveals she flew to Majorca to be on the show in 2025. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Angelista was very close to being on Love Island 2025 alongside the likes of Shakira, Toni and Yas.

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Angelista Gunda finished third place on Love Island 2026 with partner Simba Kudyiwa, but things could have been VERY different if all had gone to plan back in 2025.

Angelista had a rollercoaster journey in the villa this year. During Casa Amor, Simba got his head turned by bombshell Mara Pirez but once he was back in the main villa, he ended things with Mara and reconciled with Angelista.

Now back in the outside world, the two are strong and still together.

Dropping a major bombshell in new podcast, Angelista has now revealed that she was actually supposed to go on Love Island last year (with the likes of Harry Cooksley, Shakira Khan and Toni Laites) and had even spent several weeks in the holding villa.

Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa pictured in the villa.
Love Island's Angelista and Simba finished in third place. Picture: ITV

Appearing on the 'Not My Bagg' podcast, host Joe Baggs asked Angelista how she got onto the show.

She said: “So, I was supposed to go on last year, and they said OG or early bombshell. And then I flew out with all the other OG’s. So, it would have been two weeks before the show started last year."

Despite flying out with the OG Islanders, Angelista was feeling herself getting down as the weeks were going on, saying: “It didn’t end up working out. I had two chaperones and then obviously I had a little moment to myself, sometimes I just get emotional. Do you know what I mean? I’m an emotional person. So I just cry."

She continued: “So, I was just in my room one of the days, I think it was like, the second week [in the holding villa]. Obviously, I wasn’t an OG. And then I had a little tearful moment to myself."

After many weeks passed, the team told her they were planning to send her on for Casa Amor, but Angelista said, 'No'. She revealed: "I said, ‘The guys on there anyways this year, yeah the guys genuinely they’re just not really a bit of me. I don’t see myself grafting’."

Angelista even admitted that she was "struggling" to answer her top three favourite guys before her Love Island debut, saying: “I’m not about to go and fake it. I can’t do that.”

Love Island's Simba and Angelista Gunda pictured on 'Not My Bagg' podcast.
Love Island's Simba and Angelista recently appeared on 'Not My Bagg' podcast. Picture: YouTube

Elsewhere, Simba also dropped his own bombshell. When applying for the show, he didn't actually end up finishing or submitting his application. It was the casting team who ended up approaching him as they were able to see his saved answers, which were apparently "really good".

Before he went on the show, Simba was supposed to be an OG Islander. He said: "Originally supposed to be an OG, but they always used to say OG or bombshell. I'll guess we'll never really know. I feel like it kind of worked out better for me to be a bombshell."

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