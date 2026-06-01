Love Island's Angelista Gunda: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Angelista is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Angelista Gunda? From her Instagram account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

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Finding love is the only goal for Angelista on Love Island, because being a "non-confrontational" person means she's not here for the drama.

Before the villa, the 24-year-old nurse revealed: "It’s [drama] entertaining to watch from the sidelines, I just don’t want to be involved in it!"

When it comes to taking another girl's man, Angelista admitted she would go for it if someone was playing it too "safe", but said it's important to read the room first and see if the guy is on the same vibe.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Angelista from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...

Angelista's ick is when someone wants to be centre of attention all the time. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Angelista?

Angelista will be entering the villa at 24 years old, she is the same age as fellow islander Ellie Chadwick.

Where is Love Island's Angelista from?

She resides in Staffordshire, a county in the West Midlands of England.

What is Angelista from Love Island's job?

The OG Islander works as a nurse.

Angelista's goal is to find love in the villa. . Picture: ITV

What is Love Island's Angelista looking for on Love Island?

Before her Love Island debut, Angelista shared the physical traits of her ideal guy: "Tall, dark and handsome! A quietly confident man with nice teeth."

She also added that someone who is a "listener" and a "doer", would be a major win for her, declaring: "You can’t just be listening and not doing!"

Is Love Island's Angelista on Instagram?

Her Instagram is @angiex._. Before entering the villa, she had over 5,000 followers, which will surely skyrocket.

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