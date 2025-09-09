Are Love Island's Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood still together?

Ty and Angel have been inseparable since the vila, going on trips and sharing date nights. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island series 12's Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood came fourth, but are they still together now or have they split?

Love Island's Ty Isherwood and Angel Swift were both late arrivals in the villa but their instant connection led them straight to the final. Alongside winner Cach Mercer, Ty joined series 12 of Love Island during Casa Amor, where he explored connections with Shakira Khan and Helena Ford.

However as soon as Angel came in as a bombshell, with her eyes on Ty, it was clear she was the woman for him. Angel had a few flirty chats with Harry Cooksley but ultimately decided her connection with Ty was stronger.

From the get-go their connection was clear to viewers, so it's no surprise they ended up making it to the final where they came fourth behind Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes who were in third place.

Ty and Angel on holiday in Marbella. Picture: Instagram

Are Love Island's Angel and Ty still together?

Yes they are!

In fact, after they spent a family holiday together in August, Ty asked Angel to be his girlfriend in an extravagant girlfriend proposal that's become custom for islanders.

Sharing the news to Instagram, Angel said: "From the villa to forever🫶"

After coming fourth on Love Island series 12, Ty gushed over meeting Angel on the show. In an Instagram post he wrote: "I met a special girl along the way who brings out the best in me.

"The best things come when you least expect them, and I definitely didn’t expect to be leaving with Angel by my side. Villa life may be over, but our journey is just getting started…❤️🏝️"

Since leaving the villa the couple have been inseparable, going on trips and sharing date nights.

