Love Island bombshell Angel Swift looks 'unrecognisable' in photos before the villa

22 July 2025, 20:40

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable in old photos
Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable in old photos . Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island fans say Angel looks 'unrecognisable' in resurfaced photos.

With less than two weeks left of Love Island, the arrival of new bombshell Angel Swift left jaws on the floor, as her interest in Ty Isherwood caused a dramatic dumping.

Only a few minutes into her Love Island journey, the 26 year old was coupled up with site engineer Ty which led to the unexpected dumping of Lauren Woods.

As the bombshell settles into villa life, she's fallen victim to fans resurfacing old pics of her before the villa, just like they've done to Megan Forte Clarke and Helena Ford.

The new bombshell Angel Swift left jaws on the floor
The new bombshell Angel Swift left jaws on the floor. Picture: Instagram

Scrolling to the bottom of Angel's Instagram page, you'll find a more glamorous version of Angel complete with fake eyelashes.

In some of the older pictures she's sporting dark brunette hair which is a stark contrast to her natural sun-kissed 'bronde' that we've seen in the villa. And in pictures even further back she's fully blonde.

In a Q&A video with Boots, the self-described "20 out of 10" islander described her makeup style as 'natural' - quite a different approach to the more heavily styled Angel of 2019.

Angel years before entering Love Island
Angel years before entering Love Island. Picture: Instagram
Angel is a aesthetics practitioner and salon owner
Angel is a aesthetics practitioner and salon owner. Picture: Instagram

Although it's unconfirmed what cosmetic treatments she's may have had done, the islander is no stranger to the world of cosmetics.

As a aesthetics practitioner and salon owner, she runs AngelFace, a salon offering treatments such as filler, anti-wrinkle, and fat dissolving - all performed to "build confidence and beauty".

In one post, on her professional Instagram account, she shared her passion for the industry while injecting a client, captioning it: "This isn’t just a job, it’s my happy place 🫶🏻."

