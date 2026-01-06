Love Island's Andrew Le Page hard launches new girlfriend a year after Tasha split

Andrew Le Page goes Instagram official in sweet holiday snaps. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Former Love Island star Andrew Le Page has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend after his split from Tasha Ghouri.

A new chapter has begun for former Love Island star Andrew Le Page, after he 'hard-launched' his new relationship with girlfriend Hannah Peglar - one year after his shocking split from Tasha Ghouri.

At the beginning of 2025, Tasha and Andrew announced their split, more than two years after meeting on Love Island. At the time, a tabloid source reported that Tasha's stint on Strictly Come Dancing "drove a wedge between them" and ultimately led to their split.

Since their split, Tasha has moved on with new boyfriend Cam Whitnall, whom she revealed on Instagram during the Christmas period. And now, it seems Andrew has moved on as well, having recently gone Instagram official with his new relationship as well.

Andrew described his girlfriend as “the most beautiful inside and out". Picture: Instagram

Andrew posted a series of images on Instagram which showed him and his girlfriend Hannah Peglar enjoying a safari together in South Africa.

He captioned the post: 🤍 Couldn’t keep this one to myself anymore. The most beautiful girl inside and out, who makes me unbelievably happy. Still can’t believe our first holiday together was a safari, memories I’ll never forget 🐘."

Many Love Island co-stars flooded the post with comments of support for the couple. Season 8's Luca Bish wrote, "Love this for you bro🤍", while Love Island All Stars winner Casey O'Gorman added, "Yes lad! 👏👏👏."

Like Andrew, new girlfriend Hannah also did her own hard launch, posting a series of images of their trip together. She captioned her post: "The most perfect start to the year 🥰." To which Andrew replied in the comments, "The best start I could’ve asked for ❤️".

Since his breakup with Tasha, Andrew had kept his love life private which meant one of his recent Instagram posts sparked speculation among fans that he could have been returning to the Love Island villa for Love Island All Stars.

In the post, Andrew revealed he was in South Africa - where All Stars is filmed - writing: “Landing in South Africa feeling very lucky to start the year here 🇿🇦.”

Fans were quick to speculate, one commented, “Allstarsssss 👀”, and another asked: “Love Island???”

However, with the recent hard-launch of his new relationship, an appearance on All Stars is ruled out.

