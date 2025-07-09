Who is Love Island's Andrada Pop? Her age, job, name origin and more revealed

9 July 2025, 20:00

Love Island Andrada's promo picture and a selfie
Love Island Andrada has entered as a Casa Amor girl. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Andrada from her age, job, name origin and more.

OG Couple Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams have mostly been smooth sailing together since day 1, however the arrival of Andrada Pop in Casa Amor has pushed Dejon into enter uncharted waters.

Despite being a "slow burner", Andrada arrived in Casa strong, capturing the attention of Dejon and Ben Holbrough.

Before joining the show she revealed her aim was to turn heads and come in "with a little bit of spice", which seems to be working so far...as the reign of 'My Meg' threatens to soon be 'bye Meg'.

So, here's everything you need to know about Love Island star Andrada from her age, where she's from, her job and her Casa Amor action plan.

Andrada and Dejon getting close in Love Island's Casa Amor
Andrada and Dejon getting close in Love Island's Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

How old is Andrada?

This year's contestants have a variety of ages, from 22 - 30 and Casa girl Andrada is one of the oldest girls at 27 years old.

Where is Andrada from?

You'll hear it in her accent, but Andrada is this year's fourth contestant from hailing from Ireland like Billykiss Azeez, Conor Phillips and Megan Forte Clarke. Andrada is specifically from Dublin, Ireland.

What is the origin of Andrada's name?

The Love Island bombshell's name is said to have multiple origins and meanings. 'Andrada' is a feminine name of Romanian origin with Greek roots but can also be a surname of Spanish and Portuguese origin, according to Ancestry.com and Name Your Roots.

What is Andrada's job?

From her Instagram grid it's obvious Andrada likes to keep fit, having recently attended Miss Swimsuit UK, so it's no surprise she works as a personal trainer.

What is Andrada looking for in a relationship?

Andrada said before Casa Amor that she's "such a lover girl", often falling quite quickly in love. But what's her type on paper? Well she's described a guy who is, "tall with a nice build".

She continued: "I do like light eyes at the moment. Someone who has a masculine aura and someone that walks in the room and you’re drawn to their energy."

What's her Casa Amor game plan?

Breaking up a couple isn't nice, but for Andrada she understands it's "bound to happen", as at the end of the day she said it's "what I have to do and is what I’m going to do".

Andrada's game plan has been activated, as she's been getting very close to Dejon, revealing "he intrigues me, because he’s naughty and I have a naughty side".

And Andrada and Dejon even mutually agreed they have a 'big spark' and feel drawn to each other. But she also has a strong bond with Ben and claimed he was her priority in Casa

Is Love Island 2025's Andrada on Instagram?

The Irish beauty's Instagram is @_andradapop. She has nearly 26,000 followers where she share glamorous pictures from on holiday and events having attended Miss Swimsuit UK.

