Love Island's Amy Hart pregnant with second child after two heartbreaking miscarriages

10 November 2025, 11:31

Amy Hart outside the Love Island villa and pictured with her husband with a baby sonogram.
Amy Hart has announced that she is expecting her second child. . Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

The proud mum-of-one has announced she's expecting her second child after suffering two miscarriages.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Love Island star Amy Hart has announced that she is expecting her second child, following two heartbreaking miscarriages.

Amy first shot to fame in 2019 when she appeared on series 5 of Love Island. A majority of her time on the show was spent coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, until he recoupled up with bombshell Maura Higgins, which led to Amy leaving the show.

Despite not finding love on the show, she's gone on to find her happily ever after with husband Sam Rason, who she married last year. The loved-up couple share a son together named Stanley, who was born in 2023. In her pregnancy announcement, Amy said it was the "biggest surprise ever".

In a heartfelt video, Amy Hart announced she was expanding her family with a second child due in 2026, after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages which left her feeling "anxious".

Amy Hart pictured with her husband and son on holiday.
Amy Hart gave birth to their first son Stanley in 2023. Picture: Instagram

In an Instagram post, she announced the pregnancy news, writing: "Sam & I are over-the-moon to share…we’re expecting again ❤️

"This time the journey has been longer. After two heartbreaking miscarriages in the last year, we’re both very excited, yet the anxiety and nerves are hard to settle."

She added: "That’s why we waited to tell you all, but the bump is now impossible to hide, and Stanley’s been proudly announcing 'Mummy has a baby in her tummy!' to anyone who’ll listen 😂❤️ He has also decided he has a baby in his tummy too!

"Christmas with our little man feels extra magical this year, and then a new family chapter begins in 2026. 🤍"

Amy Hart and husband Sam pictured smiling on their wedding day.
Amy Hart and Sam Rason tied the knot in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Proud dad and husband Sam commented a heartfelt message. He wrote: "I can’t wait for our family to grow again ❤️

"It definitely has been an anxious journey for us both over the last 10 months and I still feel it each day that passes. I love being a father and watching you grow as a mother ❤️ And to see Stanley become a big brother will be a special experience. Love you millions xx"

Earlier this year Amy spoke to Ok! about her hopes of having more children. She said: "I'd love more children. We're trying at the moment. It's obviously not been as simple as it was with Stanley, but I'm manifesting and doing all the right things.

"I feel like at the moment it's quite hard to talk about online. Once, hopefully, I have some good news, then I'll be able to share more and help others."

Congratulations Sam and Amy!

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren have been making sly digs at one another on social media

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison's recent break up takes a messy turn

Caroline hosting in 2018 and with Olly Murs hosting Xtra Factor.

What TV shows did Caroline Flack do before Love Island?

First-ever Love Island star set to perform in the Eurovision Song Contest

Love Island star announced as the first Eurovision contestant for 2026

Love Island's Harrison has addressed his split from Lauren

Love Island's Harrison reveals real reason for Lauren split

Lauren and Harrison pictured posing together and together in the villa.

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren reportedly split

Hot On Capital

The MAFS UK 2025 cast will be making their final vows

MAFS UK 2025 gets a huge TV schedule shake up for last week

Where is Maxton Hall set? The school is a real location you can visit

Where is Maxton Hall set? The school is a real location you can visit

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are the Maxton Hall books available in English? How to read the Save Me trilogy translation
MAFS UK's Maeve, Joe and Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth "ghosted" by Joe after spontaneous trip together

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton smiling together and Lewis pictured posing.

Who was Caroline Flack's boyfriend and where is he now?

Will Justin Bieber go on tour in 2026? Here's what we know

Is Justin Bieber going on tour in 2026?

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Chrishell officially leaves Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

What time does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl come out? Release time confirmed

Why Taylor Swift didn't get any Grammy nominations for the 2026 awards

Emma was paired with Caspar by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is MAFS UK's Emma Barnes? Age, job, Instagram and life after the experiment

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Why MAFS UK 2024's Kieran and Kristina split

Kieran stars in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK 2024? Age, job, where he's from & new girlfriend

Kristina stars in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK 2024? Age, job, Instagram, where she’s from & who she married

Kim Kardashian at the premiere of All's Fair and a still from the show

Kim Kardashian responds to All's Fair being slammed by critics

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite amid unconfirmed reports and speculation about 'complaints' filed before filming

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on David Harbour "bond" amid 'bullying' reports

MAFS UK's Rebecca shares unaired clip from her final date with Bailey

MAFS UK's Rebecca reveals surprising unaired clip from her final date with Bailey

Maxton Hall Books: Do Ruby And James End Up Together?

Do Ruby and James end up together? Here's what happens in the Maxton Hall books

Rosalía 'La Perla' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'La Perla' mean? Rosalía's savage 'La Perla' lyrics translated into English

Aitch, Vogue Williams, and Angry Ginge all pictured.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line up 'revealed' before stars head into jungle

MAFS UK's Bailey shares adorable post of his daughter after heart-wrenching final date with Rebecca

MAFS UK's Bailey shares adorable post of his daughter after heart-wrenching final date with Rebecca
Julia-Ruth pictured drinking and Nelly looking angry.

MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth dramatic return confirmed with an explosive reunion

More Movies & TV News

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

Here's why hit dating show MAFS UK is no longer airing on Thursdays

Here's why MAFS UK isn't on Thursdays

Ashley pictured smiling at a dinner party and April pictured laughing.

MAFS UK's April and Ashley fuel dating rumours with cosy ice skating date

MAFS UK's Grace has called out the production company for 'sanitising' her story

MAFS UK's Grace fumes at production for 'sanitising' her story

Taylor Momsen says Gossip Girl was "killing her" before she quit the show mid-season

Taylor Momsen says Gossip Girl was "killing" her before she quit the show mid-season

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton