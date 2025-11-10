Love Island's Amy Hart pregnant with second child after two heartbreaking miscarriages

Amy Hart has announced that she is expecting her second child. . Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

The proud mum-of-one has announced she's expecting her second child after suffering two miscarriages.

Former Love Island star Amy Hart has announced that she is expecting her second child, following two heartbreaking miscarriages.

Amy first shot to fame in 2019 when she appeared on series 5 of Love Island. A majority of her time on the show was spent coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, until he recoupled up with bombshell Maura Higgins, which led to Amy leaving the show.

Despite not finding love on the show, she's gone on to find her happily ever after with husband Sam Rason, who she married last year. The loved-up couple share a son together named Stanley, who was born in 2023. In her pregnancy announcement, Amy said it was the "biggest surprise ever".

In a heartfelt video, Amy Hart announced she was expanding her family with a second child due in 2026, after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages which left her feeling "anxious".

Amy Hart gave birth to their first son Stanley in 2023. Picture: Instagram

In an Instagram post, she announced the pregnancy news, writing: "Sam & I are over-the-moon to share…we’re expecting again ❤️

"This time the journey has been longer. After two heartbreaking miscarriages in the last year, we’re both very excited, yet the anxiety and nerves are hard to settle."

She added: "That’s why we waited to tell you all, but the bump is now impossible to hide, and Stanley’s been proudly announcing 'Mummy has a baby in her tummy!' to anyone who’ll listen 😂❤️ He has also decided he has a baby in his tummy too!

"Christmas with our little man feels extra magical this year, and then a new family chapter begins in 2026. 🤍"

Amy Hart and Sam Rason tied the knot in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Proud dad and husband Sam commented a heartfelt message. He wrote: "I can’t wait for our family to grow again ❤️

"It definitely has been an anxious journey for us both over the last 10 months and I still feel it each day that passes. I love being a father and watching you grow as a mother ❤️ And to see Stanley become a big brother will be a special experience. Love you millions xx"

Earlier this year Amy spoke to Ok! about her hopes of having more children. She said: "I'd love more children. We're trying at the moment. It's obviously not been as simple as it was with Stanley, but I'm manifesting and doing all the right things.

"I feel like at the moment it's quite hard to talk about online. Once, hopefully, I have some good news, then I'll be able to share more and help others."

Congratulations Sam and Amy!

